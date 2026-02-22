403
At Least Seven Migrants Perish on Libyan Coast Near Tripoli
(MENAFN) At least seven migrants, including a woman and a child, were found dead on a beach in Qasr al-Akhyar, a coastal town east of Libya’s capital Tripoli, according to reports.
Local authorities said the bodies were washed ashore by sea waves. A judicial officer at the Qasr al-Akhyar Police Station was quoted as saying that the number of potential missing persons remains unknown due to rough sea conditions. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
Libya continues to serve as a major transit point for irregular migrants because of its proximity to Europe and its extensive Mediterranean coastline. Authorities and rescue organizations frequently warn of the dangers posed by the Mediterranean crossing, which has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.
