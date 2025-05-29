POMP, SNOW & Cirqueumstance Wins 9Th Telly Award For 2025 Holiday Television Special And Announces New Residency Shows

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 46th Annual Telly Awards, the premier global honor recognizing excellence in television and video, has awarded POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance (PSC) its ninth Telly Award for the 2025 holiday television special Holidays Around the World with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance.Building on its success, PSC continues expanding its creative universe with new live residency shows and experiences launching in Orlando, Nashville, and the Bahamas throughout 2025 and 2026, with additional locations to be announced. The live shows will combine innovative stagecraft, astounding circus & magic acts, costume creations that have been in development for over 3 years, animation & an international cast of characters set in a multi-million dollar immersive environment.First launched in 2021, PSC is a groundbreaking family entertainment and lifestyle brand known for its imaginative storytelling that blends music, magic and circus artistry with multicultural holiday traditions bringing stories to life in ways that captivate, inspire, and connect diverse audiences.The award-winning 30-minute television special was produced in partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment and broadcast to U.S. service members and their families stationed at military bases around the world. It is also available for public viewing on YouTube and other streaming platforms.Filmed by LP Media Group at Dream Studios in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the team included Directors of Cinematography Frank Linero and Kayla Linero, Production Management by Stacey Keller, Sound Design by Scott Pringle, Illustrations and Animation by John Kelly, Original Score by Jill Winters with Stage and Set Management by Kait Mahoney and Samaya Perez. Costumes and Wigs were designed and produced by the PSC creative team Katt Simon, Tetiana Chugai, Erin Charles, Natasha Ramirez and Jordan Augusto with Makeup Design by Peggy Mackey.The program featured a diverse cast of performers including Robert Millerick, Nicole Townsend, Ronan O'Toole, Krendl, Nicholaus Galloway, Skye Radulic, Javier Romero, Grace Good, Danielle Maloney, Riley Moore, Andrey Lyamin, Michael“Jigstyle” Fowler, Michael van Beek, Marta Bataller Leiva, Luis“Bboy Supa Mario” Toledo, Willem McGowan, Ana Zeman, Karoly Zeman, Tori Kubick, Griffin Radulic and introduces RoboClausTM a 6' tall never before seen robotic Santa-like creation.PSC was founded by Broadway director and producer Neil Goldberg, who co-authored the holiday book series with award-winning storyteller Niko Nickolaou. Published and distributed by Brown Books, the PSC book series follows three whimsical characters who travel through fantastical worlds celebrating holidays through the lens of music, circus, magic, and multiculturalism. Since its launch, the book series has received over 20 prestigious awards for literature, illustration, and social impact, earning praise from educators, families, and the creative community alike. It is available at over 30,000 retail outlets, online and wherever books are sold.The brand's success has given rise to major partnerships, global licensing opportunities, and a growing portfolio of live shows, immersive experiences, retail products, animated content, and original television programming.For information and show tickets, visit: PompSnowCirque

