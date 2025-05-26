Goldpawnership Announces Exclusive Happy Mother's Day Live Shopping Show Featuring Designer Luxury Handbags

Follow on Instagram @Goldpawnership The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Quincy, MA 02169 617-479-GOLD (4653)

- LenaBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- @Goldpawnership , the trusted source for authentic high-end luxury handbags, wallets, belts, luxury watches, diamonds, coins and designer jewelry, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Happy Mother's Day Live Shopping Show. This premier online event is scheduled for Saturday, May 17th, at 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.Prepare to discover the perfect Mother's Day treasure or a stunning piece for yourself! This exclusive event offers an unparalleled opportunity for savvy shoppers looking for alternatives to typical consignment shops or ways to acquire luxury beyond searching for locations of designer bags near me." "We're offering coveted designer handbags and exquisite jewelry with starting bids of just $1.00," says Lena of @Goldpawnership. "Imagine gifting Mom (or yourself!) a stunning piece from iconic brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Goyard, Rolex, Cartier, and Tiffany & Co. – all within reach of your smartphone. It's a fantastic way to acquire beautiful items from the comfort of your smart phone!This is more than just a sale; it's an interactive experience, transforming how enthusiasts engage with pre-owned luxury. As a leading second hand live shopping store, @Goldpawnership allows participants to tune in live and shop directly from the owner, Lena, gaining firsthand insights and the utmost confidence of authentic purchases.As a special thank you to its growing community, @Goldpawnership is extending a warm welcome to new subscribers. "Sign up now and receive a FREE $10.00 credit to use during the live show," Lena announces. "This is a limited-time offer you won't want to miss, and it's an unlimited offering, so please share it with friends and family! Secure your spot and your free credit today by visiting us at @Goldpawnership on Instagram.""Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 17th, at 8:00 PM EST and join @Goldpawnership for a Mother's Day shopping experience like no other," continues Lena. "These incredible deals on authentic luxury items won't last long."Goldpawnership is a premier live shopping destination for buying and selling authentic pre-owned luxury goods. With a commitment to transparency and exceptional customer service, Goldpawnership offers a curated selection of high-end designer items for the last sixteen plus years, specializing in luxury designer handbags, luxury watches, designer jewelry, gold, silver, platinum, and accessories.Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnership...

