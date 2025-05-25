5 Foreign Universities To Launch Campuses In India; Now, Pursue Global Degrees Minus The High Cost

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Five prestigious foreign universities have received official approval to open campuses in India. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to enhance the quality of higher education.

India's aim to become a leading global destination for higher education is gaining ground, as five prestigious foreign universities have recently received official Letters of Intent (LoIs) to open campuses in the country. According to government reports, nearly a dozen international institutions could begin operations by the start of the next academic year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has confirmed that international universities from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Italy have been given LoIs to open their campuses in India.

The following five institutions have been approved to set up campuses in India:

1. Victoria University (Australia)

2. Western Sydney University (Australia)

3. University of Liverpool (UK)

4. Illinois Institute of Technology (USA)

5. Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy)

This endeavour aligns directly with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on global collaboration, innovation, and the internationalization of Indian education. The policy aims to improve quality in higher education, while also welcoming reputed foreign institutions in India to boost academic standards.

So far, three foreign universities have launched campuses in India: Deakin University and University of Wollongong from Australia in Gujarat's GIFT City, and the University of Southampton from the UK in Gurgaon.

The increasing number of foreign universities in India is likely to change the country's education system by giving students access to world-class degrees without the high costs or difficulties of going abroad.

It also helps India become a regional center for education, attracting students from nearby countries. By making it easier for foreign universities to set up in India, the government aims to bring in quality investment and knowledge, so students can get top-level education without leaving the country.