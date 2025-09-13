Egypt Renews Call For Middle East Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone
Ahead of the 69th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, scheduled for next week in Vienna, Egypt urged all countries in the region to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) without exception, Xinhua news agency reported.
The ministry emphasised that adherence to the treaty would promote transparency, prevent double standards in handling nuclear programs, and help curb regional tensions.
"Freeing the Middle East from nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction is an essential step to ensure regional and international security and stability," the statement said. It added that such measures would also help halt an arms race that threatens global peace.
Egypt expressed concern about the continued existence of nuclear weapons and called on the international community to take concrete action to fully implement NPT obligations.
The statement also highlighted Egypt's recent efforts to restore cooperation between Iran and the IAEA. On Tuesday, Iran signed an agreement to resume cooperation with the agency, after suspending ties following Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities and the killing of Iranian nuclear scientists in June.
Israel, meanwhile, has not joined the NPT, drawing criticism at the United Nations and fueling regional concerns over a potential arms race.
