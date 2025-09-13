AU Welcomes UN General Assembly Resolution On Advancing Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Addis Ababa, Sep 14 (IANS) African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has welcomed a recent United Nations General Assembly resolution on advancing cooperation between the UN and the AU.

The UN General Assembly, in its 79th session, adopted a resolution on UN-AU cooperation, emphasising that strengthening the cooperation will contribute to the advancement of the principles of the UN Charter and of the Constitutive Act of the AU, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This resolution is a strong endorsement of Africa's leadership and of the vital partnership between the UN and AU in advancing peace, security, and sustainable development," the AU Commission chief said in a statement issued Saturday.

"Together, we will translate this commitment into concrete action that delivers for Africa's people and contributes to global stability," he added.

The resolution, among other things, emphasized that the AU's 50-year continental development blueprint Agenda 2063 "reflects the commitment to the pan-African vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the international arena."

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU's "unwavering commitment to working hand-in-hand with the UN" in achieving both Africa's Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The resolution emphasized the need to pursue ongoing measures to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of UN-AU cooperation in addressing threats to peace and security, as well as obstacles to development, and promoting human rights in Africa.