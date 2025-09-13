PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 18,530 Cr In Assam Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam on Sunday.

As part of his Assam itinerary, PM Modi will arrive in Darrang, where he will address a public gathering and lay the foundation stone for multiple major projects. These include the Darrang Medical College & Hospital, a GNM School and B.Sc. Nursing College, and the ambitious Guwahati Ring Road Project, a vital urban infrastructure project designed to ease congestion and enhance mobility in the capital region.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra River, expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and foster socio-economic development.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Numaligarh in Golaghat, where he will inaugurate the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

The plant is a key part of India's push towards clean and renewable energy, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for a Polypropylene Plant at the same refinery, a major investment in Assam's growing petrochemical sector that is expected to create job opportunities and spur industrial growth in the region.

Ahead of today's major events, PM Modi participated in a cultural celebration in Guwahati on Saturday, marking the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The event paid tribute to the legendary musician and cultural icon, whose contributions to Assamese music, literature, and identity remain profound.

On September 15, the Prime Minister will continue his tour with visits to West Bengal and Bihar.

In Kolkata, he will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference, and in Purnia, Bihar, he will inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnia Airport, and launch multiple development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore.

He will also inaugurate the National Makhana Board, boosting the agricultural and export potential of the region.