STILL Both Enchants And Uplifts The New Contemporary Piano Album From Steinway Artist Ann Sweeten Is Out Now

Sweeten's effortless classical technique, creates an overall melodic euphoria - bold, passionate and uplifting.

Ann Sweeten, a Steinway artist, released STILL, a contemporary instrumental album.

Nature photography of the Northeastern U.S., shot by Randy Yoder, graces the artwork and booklet for STILL.

STILL by Ann Sweeten moves through life's seasons, ending with "When Winter Comes." Photo by Randy Yoder.

Ann Sweeten crossed the 1,000,000 views milestone on YouTube this year, and has many more followers on Pandora, Spotify, Apple and Amazon!

Ten emotionally-charged, heartwarming instrumental melodies blended with brilliant textural elements, from Massachusetts's-based pianist-composer Ann Sweeten.

- Jonathan Widran, The JW VibeSALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ann Sweeten 's newest release, STILL represents yet another of Sweeten's breathtaking chapters of her artistic and personal life's journey. Sweeping orchestral accompaniment, both majestic and lofty, combined with Sweeten's effortless classical technique, creates an overall melodic euphoria - bold, passionate and uplifting. The new album is a combination of classical crossover and contemporary instrumental, revealing Sweeten's lifelong classical training, yet her original compositions remain relative to her audience, transporting them beyond the mundanity of everyday life.Sweeten attracts an international fanbase, the music communicating in a universal way. Still releases worldwide through Orange Band Records on May 23, 2025. The album is available as a physical CD from Amazon and on the artist's website and Bandcamp, and can also be enjoyed on all digital download and music streaming platforms.Still is Sweeten's latest album produced alongside Will Ackerman and Tom Eaton of Imaginary Road Studios. Composed over the last two years, her piano performances are accompanied by Charlie Bisharat on violin, Nancy Rumbel on English Horn; Premik Russell Tubbs on Soprano Saxophone and Alto Flute, Eugene Friesen on cello, and Richard Sebring of the Boston Symphony Orchestra on French Horn. Sweeten performs on a Steinway Baby Grand, Model B, and, on a Kurzweil synthesizer K2500 for "Heaven's Stardust."In an interview with classical crossover music host, Jannie Rawlinson, Sweeten reads the poem "Still" which she wrote as an emotional extension of the title track. It can be viewed in the interview on YouTube at the 4:40 minute point:The album title, Still, is multi-dimensional in meaning. Sweeten implies that despite her health struggles, she is still here as a person and as an artist. The title may also refer to all that can happen when we embrace a still space in a cluttered world, listening to that which comes from the heart with no noise or distraction, or to hear and feel all the beauty of nature and her sounds. It is also the sharing of a loving space with a soulmate, where no words need be spoken.Music journalist Jonathan Widran of The JW Vibe said of the new album "Still dazzles, delights and stirs our souls anew, with infectious melodies reflecting the challenges of a journey with life-threatening health issues while celebrating the gift of life and its inevitable changing seasons."Ann Sweeten has captivated audiences for nearly three decades with a unique style that blends contemporary classical, jazz, film scoring, and new age music into emotionally rich, technically-masterful compositions. Renowned for her symbolic evocations of nature, Sweeten's artistry explores the quiet life with a rare intensity that resonates worldwide. Her music defies easy genre classification, making her one of North America's most played modern instrumentalists, and earning her consistent Top 5 placements on college and community radio charts. Her journey began at age nine with the gift of a piano, and soon after, the mentorship of Russian-born concert pianist David Sokoloff, whose rigorous training in the music of the great masters and overall guidance laid the foundation for her extraordinary technique and enduring musical voice. Her education in the Classics, Ballet, and Languages in high school continued at Smith College, in Paris, and The Boston Conservatory. As a Steinway Artist, Sweeten joined an elite roster of concert pianists recognized for their excellence and contribution to the art of piano performance.Music writer Robin B. James wrote,“Her experimentation with form and technique conveys a passionate belief in spiritual freedom and individual creativity. She blends elements of classical music with new directions in rhythm and harmony, exhibiting a sense of imagination and appreciation of nature.”Sweeten says she is currently open to booking live performances. She can be contacted directly for booking inquiries, and also loves to hear from her fans at .... She is active on social media on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Her newsletter offers free music downloads when one joins at: newsletter-sign-up/Still is distributed by A-Train Entertainment; direct all such inquiries to Joseph Sobocan at ... (CDs) and Bob Williard at ... (digital). Digital formats of Still are available through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Tidal. Physical copies of the CD are available for purchase through Amazon, Bandcamp, and the artists website:Requests for broadcast promotion can be sent to: lazzpromotions(at)lazzpromotions(dot)com.For media interview and publicity inquiries, contact Beth Hilton at The B Company at bethhilton(at)thebcompany(dot)com or 310-560-8390.About Ann Sweeten:After nearly 3 decades of enamoring audiences on the Concert stage and on the Airwaves, Ann Sweeten's signature style is recognized worldwide. Her style is decidedly unique, embracing not only the classical realm, but aspects of jazz, film scoring, new age and popular music. One of the most decorated pianists of the last 26 years with albums consistently ranking in the Top 5 ZMR Radio Charts, Sweeten is also one of the most played modern instrumentalists in North America. She is a Steinway Artist, a featured C.A.R.E. Artist with Healing HealthCare Systems. A Breast Cancer survivor twice over and currently battling leukemia, Ms. Sweeten is a passionate individual and artist, a staunch environmentalist, animal activist and vegetarian. Visit AnnSweetenTRACK LIST:1 Distant Clouds 5:332 Whispers of Spring 4:373 Still 3:464 Ebony Light 5:025 Waiting For Fireflies (focus track) 4:156 Heaven's Stardust 5:117 The River Bleeds The Sky 5:088 The Crossing 5:279 Autumnal Breeze 4:0410 When Winter Comes 5:27Streaming:Spotify:Pandora:Apple:Bandcamp:

