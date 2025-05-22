Dubai Shines Bright This Eid Al Adha With Dubai Jewellery Group's Dazzling City Of Gold' Celebration!

Enjoy Unbeatable Offers Like Complimentary Gifts, Custom Engraving, Zero-Deduction Gold Exchange, And Thrilling Half-Back Promotions – Exclusive Eid Delights You Won't Want To Miss!

UAE, Dubai, May 2025 : The sparkle is back this festive season as Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) invites you to discover the magic of its 'City Of Gold' campaign this Eid Al Adha – a vibrant celebration that brings together tradition, craftsmanship, and exceptional value across the city.

The excitement unfolds over an unforgettable week from June 2nd to 9th, featuring over 30 of Dubai's most prestigious jewellery retail brands across more than 100 outlets citywide – offering incredible deals, exclusive designs and festive surprises that promise to make this Eid truly special.

This limited-time opportunity invites residents, expatriates and visitors alike to discover stunning pieces that gracefully blend authentic Arabian artistry with contemporary design sensibilities. Embodying the spirit of Eid Al Adha, the exquisite collections featured in this festive campaign pay homage to cultural heritage while also capturing the emotional significance of jewellery gifting, so whether treating yourself or gifting a loved one, this is your moment to shine!

Speaking about the campaign, Laila Suhail, Board Member and Chairperson of Marketing Committee at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), said:“Our campaign beautifully bridges Eid traditions with the enduring allure of fine jewellery. We've carefully organised this promotion to offer not just exceptional value, but also pieces that express the deep cultural significance of this cherished occasion. Every purchase becomes a meaningful gift that carries both emotional and investment value.”

The Exclusive Promotions and Offers Include:

Complimentary Gifts: With purchases above a certain value, customers stand a chance to win exciting prizes, making their shopping experience even more rewarding and joyful.

Half-Back Promotions: Select retailers will offer incredible discounts on their exquisite diamond and pearl collections, allowing customers to purchase premium jewellery at unbeatable prices.

Complimentary Custom Engraving: Customers can now add a personal touch to their jewellery purchases with a complimentary custom engraving service, making each piece even more meaningful.

Zero-Deduction Gold Exchange: Customers can upgrade their old gold pieces to amazing new designs with no deduction charges during the promotion.

DJG believes in the significance of tradition and the heartfelt joy of gifting, this campaign is designed to bring communities together through timeless pieces of jewellery and the cherished custom of Eidiya.

For a complete list of participating jewellers and their exclusive offers, please visit .