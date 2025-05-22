403
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan want to enhance trade, security collaboration
(MENAFN) China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have pledged to strengthen their trilateral cooperation across key areas such as trade, infrastructure, and regional security, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued Wednesday.
The announcement came after informal discussions held in Beijing between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to using trilateral cooperation as a platform to enhance regional connectivity and stability. They emphasized increased diplomatic interaction, improved communication, and practical initiatives to promote trade and development.
A major point of agreement was the extension of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) into Afghanistan through the existing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This move signals an effort to integrate Afghanistan into broader regional development plans.
Earlier in the month, Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government issued a call for “mutual respect and constructive engagement” with both Beijing and Islamabad.
In bilateral talks held before the trilateral meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi referred to Pakistan as a steadfast and reliable partner, calling it an “iron-clad friend” and “all-weather strategic partner.” Both nations agreed to deepen cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, agriculture, and industrial development, while maintaining ongoing dialogue.
China also reiterated its support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These developments follow a recent military skirmish between India and Pakistan, which concluded with a ceasefire on May 10. During the conflict, China encouraged both countries to exercise restraint and resolve differences through diplomatic channels.
Shortly before the ceasefire, Wang spoke with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, urging calm and dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, an Indian defense-affiliated think tank claimed that China had supported Pakistan with air defense and satellite capabilities during the standoff.
This evolving trilateral cooperation among China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan signals a strategic recalibration in the region, with implications for security, economic development, and geopolitical alignment.
