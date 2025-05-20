Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Opens The Door To Enhanced Youth Wellness Resources With Help From A Village Of Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through intentional efforts to support youth health and well-being, organizations like Kohl's, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Companies and others equip Boys & Girls Club kids, teens and staff to thrive.

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing mental health needs of young people, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a national leader in youth development, is intensifying its support through comprehensive wraparound programming focused on the well-being of the whole child. Recognizing the overwhelming pressures youth face today, the organization is determined to become the largest trauma-informed youth development enterprise in the world, a goal being powerfully advanced through strategic partnerships with committed corporations. This unified effort will significantly enhance the mental health support available to youth across the country.

“When a child walks through the doors of a Boys & Girls Club, they're carrying with them all the life experiences – both positive and not – that shape their individual worlds,” said Dr. Jennifer Bateman, Senior Vice President of Youth Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America.“We as caregivers have the opportunity to help rewrite a child's narrative, which is why we are committed, with the help of our partners, to ensuring kids and teens have access to critical resources and staff support that benefit their mental wellness and unlock their full potential.”

According to the American Psychological Association in 2024 , 70% of U.S teens (ages 13-17) identify anxiety or depression as major issues among their peers. Similarly, where adult stress averages 3.8 on a 10-point scale, American teens rate their stress at a staggering 5.8.

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have continued evolving to meet the changing needs of each generation's youth, empowering them to build the critical skills to thrive in the world. In fact, according to Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 2024 Youth Right Now survey , 4 in 5 Boys & Girls Club kids say they know ways they can calm themselves down when stressed, and 72% of youth surveyed acknowledge that they can stay calm in stressful situations.

With dedicated support from its village of partners, the national organization provides young people with access to safe spaces and resources that foster positive wellness outcomes.

Evidence of this impact comes from a recent Boys & Girls Clubs of America survey of nearly 4,800 caregivers, with 97% reporting their child felt safe at the Club, and 94% affirming they could rely on their Club for support.

“I'm deeply proud of our ongoing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support youth mental health,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President & CEO Kim Keck.“Building on Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies' longstanding commitment to improve youth mental health in every ZIP code across the United States, with this investment we are helping Boys & Girls Clubs team members identify and understand the impact of traumatic experiences on youth so they can offer better pathways to healing. Early intervention is key to making a real, long-term impact, ensuring that the next generation isn't just surviving, they're thriving.”

With more than 5,500 Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation, the organization celebrates many changemakers who continue to step up in support of youth well-being. These partnerships include:

Kohl's ​ – Kohl's, through its Kohl's Cares initiative, is dedicated to supporting the mental health and well-being of young people and their families nationwide. For the past five years, Kohl's has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help integrate mental wellness skills into programs. This support creates safe, supportive spaces where youth can build resilience, trust, and positive relationships-giving them the tools they need to thrive.



Blue Cross and Blue Shield Companies – Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies are collectively helping to scale trauma-informed practices to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, fortifying crucial resources for staff to better support youth mental wellness.​ Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies' investment is helping to scale trauma-informed practices to Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation. To date, nearly 40,000 youth have been supported by staff who have completed specialized training to strengthen young people's adaptive and emotional capacity.

Planet Fitness – Planet Fitness® is advancing youth wellness through their signature Judgement Free Generation® initiative. By building Mini Judgement Free Zones® in Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, awarding scholarships to teens who champion inclusivity and belonging in their communities, and providing grants that encourage community care, Planet Fitness® underscores the vital link between physical and mental wellbeing. Planet Fitness funding has supported training for 57 trauma-informed care specialists, supporting nearly 475,000 youth at Clubs across the country.

Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation – ​ The Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation is committed to supporting the development and growth of ALL STAR'S team sports programs for youth nationwide. Since 2013, The Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation has positively influenced the lives of nearly 3 million kids by encouraging participation in high-quality sports experiences to ignite passion, encourage sportsmanship, and build teamwork. Supported by the national partnership, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants have built strong relationships with their local Boys & Girls Clubs to multiply community resources for young people.

Pinterest – Pinterest is helping open the door to youth mental wellness by investing in sensorial and emotional care for today's kids and teens. Together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Pinterest supports the creation of calming, kid-centered spaces that promote emotional regulation and self-awareness. In addition to equipping Club staff with the necessary tools to recognize and respond to youth emotional needs, the partnership will also launch new decompression zones - permanent and mobile - at Clubs across the country. These dedicated spaces allow youth to pause, reset, and care for their mental health in a safe, supportive environment.

Maytag –​ Maytag's Feel-Good Fridge initiative is making a tangible difference in the lives of young people by directly tackling food insecurity, a critical yet often unseen barrier to their overall well-being. By placing refrigerators stocked with fresh, healthy food in Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, Maytag helps ensure that kids and teens have access to the fuel they need to focus, learn and grow. To date, the company's dedication has translated into over $500,000 worth of fresh produce reaching Club communities, improving local food access and enhancing the mental and physical well-being of thousands of young people.

Dove Self Esteem Project - As a leading voice and longstanding advocate of positive self-image, Dove expertly turns consumer intent into real-world impact through The Dove Self-Esteem Project. This partnership supports SMART Girls, a small group health, fitness, education and self-esteem enhancement program. Through engaging workshops, activities and mentoring opportunities, our partnership goal is to instill confidence and overall well-being in all young people.

Aaron's ​ – Aaron's is helping Boys & Girls Clubs create safe, teen-friendly spaces that serve as a magnet for community engagement and youth development. Through sponsored teen center refreshes, Clubs are transforming their environments to better reflect teen voices and needs. These redesigned spaces help attract and retain teenage members by offering a place to build lifelong skills, form meaningful relationships, and explore their passions in a setting supported by caring mentors and accessible resources. Each refresh is designed with input from local Clubs to meet the needs of the communities they serve.

The Cigna Group Foundation ​- At the onset of its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, The Cigna Group Foundation supported the development of a Mental Health Teen Guide to help Club staff facilitate open, age-appropriate conversations with teens around mental health, coping strategies and learning when to seek help. In a recent expansion of their commitment, The Cigna Group Foundation will fund the development of The Behavior Support Toolkit, an evolving resource that equips Club leaders with effective youth behavior management strategies and best practices.

Newell Brands – Sharpie and Paper Mate, part of Newell Brands' portfolio of iconic brands, have partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to showcase their commitment to fostering creative expression for young people in the communities in which they operate. Throughout their three-year partnership, they will host three local interactive Club events per year, including their recently held "Good Vibes Grad Night" in Atlanta, celebrating graduating seniors. The event offered activities highlighting the importance of social-emotional wellness, and clubgoers used Newell products to color an affirmation mural, decorate graduation caps, create vision boards, and more.

Rachael Ray Foundation ​ – The Rachael Ray Foundation is helping young people build healthy habits through hands-on culinary experiences that spark curiosity and confidence in the kitchen. By introducing youth to fresh, accessible ingredients and teaching them how to prepare nutritious meals, this partnership encourages lifelong wellness and expands food literacy. When kids take part in cooking, they're more likely to try new foods and make healthier choices. These programs also open the door to future opportunities by introducing youth to culinary careers. ESPN – As part of its Take Back Sports initiative, ESPN partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support ALL STARS sports programming for hundreds of Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide. With the goal of getting more kids to play and enjoy sports, ESPN has engaged over 60,000 youth in multisport play through ALL STARS. ESPN and Boys & Girls Clubs of America know increased sports access not only drives physical wellbeing – it opens the door to happiness, self-confidence and fun for young people.

####

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachment

It Takes a Village: Partners Power Whole-Child Wellness at Boys & Girls Clubs of America

CONTACT: Eliza Lynch Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2035227010 ...