Toothbrush Pillow® Brings SIGIS-Approved, HSA/FSA-Eligible Oral-Care Innovation To Licensing Expo Las Vegas 2025

New Kids Edition and 26 High-Margin Kit Renderings Ready for Private-Label Partners

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Toothbrush Pillow, the patented toothbrush stabilizer that eliminates brush tipping and messy drips, will debut its latest licensing opportunities at Licensing Expo Las Vegas 2025. This year's showcase includes a major milestone: the Toothbrush Pillow has been approved by the Special Interest Group for IIAS Standards (SIGIS) as a Medical Device, officially qualifying every unit for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) reimbursement. The SIGIS designation ensures seamless point-of-sale auto-substantiation, making the product even more attractive to retailers and consumers seeking tax-advantaged healthcare solutions.“SIGIS approval elevates Toothbrush Pillow from clever gadget to recognized medical device,” said inventor and founder Anthem Pleasant.“Retailers now gain a built-in health-benefits talking point, and shoppers can use pre-tax dollars-creating a win-win that drives velocity and margins.”26 High-Impact Renderings: Bundle Kits Drive Retail MarginTo illustrate the product's white-label potential, Toothbrush Pillowis unveiling 26 photorealistic renderings featuring complete oral-care kits-each bundle includes:1. A vibrant Toothbrush Pillow Kids Edition (custom shapes such as dinosaurs, crowns, rockets, race cars)2. A soft-grip child-sized toothbrush3. A tube of fluoride-free toothpasteThese kit concepts are designed to deliver higher average selling price and stronger margins for private-label retailers like Costco's Kirkland Signature, Walmart's Great Value and Equate, Amazon Basics, and Sam's Club's Member's Mark. The utility patent (US 9,994,089) covers any shape or size, granting licensees broad creative freedom to match brand aesthetics while preserving the patented no-tip functionality.Why Toothbrush PillowIs a Licensing Standout- SIGIS-Approved , HSA/FSA Eligible: Simplifies consumer reimbursement and strengthens health-focused positioning.- Inclusive Design Story: Born to help children with motor-skill challenges; now benefits seniors, rehab patients, and anyone seeking mess-free brushing.- Patent-Protected Flexibility: Customizable shapes, colors, and co-pack options keep product lines fresh season after season.Meet Toothbrush Pillowat Licensing ExpoLicensing executives can review all 26 kit renderings prototypes in the company's Expo profile and arrange meetings to discuss white-label opportunities. For brands with fully booked show calendars, Toothbrush Pillowinvites follow-up inquiries at ...“Our patented device now meets stringent medical-product standards and comes packaged in revenue-boosting kits,” Pleasant added.“We're ready to help retailers place a hero SKU-backed by health-benefit eligibility-into every bathroom aisle.”About Toothbrush PillowBased in Arizona, Toothbrush Pillowdesigns and manufactures patented oral-care products that promote independence, cleanliness, and confidence for users of all ages and abilities. The flagship Toothbrush Pillow is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and proudly made in the USA.

