Government Of Grenada Signs Agreement With The New York-Based Mount Sinai Health System For The Development Of A New, State-Of-The-Art, Affiliate Hospital For The People Of Grenada, Carriacou And Petite Martinique

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. George's, Grenada, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minister for Health, Honourable Philip Telesford, announced today that the Government of Grenada has signed a long-term collaboration agreement with the New York-based Mount Sinai Health System, a globally recognised academic medical centre, marking the next phase in the transformation of Grenada's healthcare system.

The Mount Sinai team will advise the Government of Grenada on the design, development, and eventual clinical operations of the new Hope Vale hospital, which is being developed under Project Polaris and will form part of an 84-acre state-of-the-art medical city. The new hospital will be affiliated with Mount Sinai and will offer advanced clinical services and enhanced access to high-quality medical care for all Grenadians and residents of the Eastern Caribbean.

The Minister for Health, together with the Minister for Mental Wellness, Honourable Delma Thomas, and the Project Polaris team, were joined today by Dr. Szabi Dorotovics, President of Mount Sinai International, and Jonathan Wetzel, Executive Director of Mount Sinai International, for a signing ceremony to establish the multi-year collaboration and hospital affiliation.

“Today marks an incredible milestone for healthcare in Grenada,” said Minister Philip Telesford.“This partnership with Mount Sinai represents more than the construction of a new hospital. It symbolises our deep commitment to providing world-class healthcare for every citizen, and it is a critical step towards realising our vision of becoming the medical capital of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).”

“We are honoured to be chosen by the Government of Grenada as its strategic partner in the long-term development of the country's healthcare system,” said Dr. Dorotovics.“We are committed to collaborating with Grenada to enhance access to advanced, high-quality healthcare for all Grenadians. Our team will continue to work in lockstep with our Grenadian colleagues to achieve the vision of the new smart hospital for Grenada.”

This long-term collaboration between Grenada and Mount Sinai further reinforces the government's commitment to transforming its healthcare system. The Mount Sinai team has already begun assisting the Grenada General Hospital in strengthening its operations, quality and safety systems, and human resources.

About Grenada and Project Polaris*:

Grenada is a tri-island nation located at the southern tip of the Caribbean archipelago, 100 miles north of South America. Known as the "Spice Isle" for its abundant nutmeg, cocoa, and other spices, Grenada is celebrated for its warm hospitality, lush rainforest interiors, and pristine sun-kissed beaches. With year-round tropical temperatures averaging 27°C (81°F), Grenada offers a safe, vibrant environment ideal for living, working, and investing.

Now, Grenada is positioning itself as a leader in Caribbean health innovation. Through Project Polaris, the country is developing a climate-smart medical city, an 84-acre, state-of-the-art health campus located in Hope Vale, Grenada (Hope Vale Medical City). Anchored by the new hospital, a 250-bed smart research and teaching facility affiliated with the Mount Sinai Health System, the medical city will provide world-class care, advanced medical training, and opportunities for medical tourism and biotech investment.

With a commitment to sustainability and digital integration, the Hope Vale Medical City is designed to be climate-resilient and technologically advanced, offering a blueprint for the future of healthcare in small island developing states.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time-discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients' medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek's®“The World's Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's®“Best Hospitals” and“Best Children's Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report®“Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

* The Darisami Group is the lead strategic advisor and consultant to Project Polaris.

