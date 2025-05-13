Bitget Launches Starlink Program To Bridge The Digital Divide In Philippine Island Communities

SIARGAO, Philippines, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched its Starlink Program , bringing high-speed satellite internet to remote islands in the Philippines in a bold move to tackle digital inequality. The initiative, which kicked off in Siargao's Espoir School of Life and Barangay Pitogo , addresses chronic connectivity gaps that have long hindered education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. By deploying Starlink's cutting-edge technology, Bitget aims to empower these communities with reliable internet access, laying the groundwork for future blockchain education and financial inclusion.

For years, Siargao's residents have relied on fragile microwave radio connections, leaving them vulnerable to frequent outages, slow speeds, and exclusion from the digital economy. Schools like Espoir, which serves underprivileged children, struggle with offline-only learning, while villages like Barangay Pitogo face isolation due to unreliable communication networks.

"Without stable internet, entire communities are locked out of modern education, remote work, and even basic services like telemedicine. This isn't just about connectivity, it's about equity. Internet access shouldn't be a privilege, it's the foundation for everything from education to decentralized finance. We're building doors to the digital world one island at a time," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget.

The program's first phase includes a Starlink hardware installation at Espoir School and Barangay Pitogo's public school. This will provide six months of high-speed satellite internet, enabling access to online curricula, teacher training, and e-governance tools. With this, Bitget plans to provide long-term support through $10M Blockchain 4 Youth and $10M Blockchain 4 Her initiatives, which will introduce blockchain literacy and digital finance skills to students and women-led cooperatives. The total investment of 155,400 Philippine pesos, which covers hardware, subscriptions, and logistics. A modest cost for transformative impact.

Bitget's initiative shows a growing recognition in the crypto industry: Adoption starts with access. By addressing infrastructure barriers first, the exchange is creating a replicable model for other underserved regions. Future phases could expand to neighboring islands, leveraging partnerships with local NGOs and government units.

The Starlink kits will go live in May, with Bitget documenting the rollout through impact reports and community stories. For Espoir's students, the change will be immediate: interactive lessons, global collaborations, and soon blockchain workshops. For Barangay Pitogo, it's a leap toward resilient communication during typhoon seasons.

As Bitget scales this program, the message is clear: crypto's future isn't just about markets, it's about people. And sometimes, changing lives starts with something as simple as an internet signal.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at