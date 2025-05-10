KP Stands Tall: CM Gandapur Announces Relief For War Victims, Governor Confirms Drone Attacks On Peshawar Thwarted

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In the wake of intensifying hostilities between Pakistan and India, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a special compensation package for the families of martyrs and those injured as a result of Indian aggression, reaffirming the province's commitment to standing with its people during national adversity.

Speaking on the unfolding crisis, CM Gandapur stated that any citizen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is martyred or injured in Indian attacks anywhere in the country will receive full financial assistance from the provincial government. This support will be provided under a special provincial relief package, emphasizing that the province will not abandon its heroes and their families.

“We will take complete care of the families of our martyrs and those wounded in Indian attacks,” he said, adding that KP stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation during this critical time.

Governor Confirms Indian Drone Attack on Peshawar

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, while inaugurating a free ambulance service in Peshawar under the Red Crescent, revealed that Indian drones targeted the city last night, but the Pakistan Army intercepted and destroyed all incoming drones, thwarting the attack.

Also Read: China Urges Restraint, US Offers Mediation as Pakistan's Operation Bunyān al-Marsoos Targets Indian Military Sites

Governor Kundi added that the international community is now alert and responsive following Pakistan's decisive military response under Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs. He also claimed that the Pakistan Air Force has shot down five Indian aircraft in recent days and captured a female Indian pilot, showcasing Pakistan's military readiness and strength.

He criticized the Indian government, particularly under Prime Minister Modi, for acting out of arrogance and wealth, saying,“Pakistan will respond forcefully on all fronts.”

The situation remains tense, but KP's leadership has made it clear: the province is ready to defend its people and support the nation against all external threats.