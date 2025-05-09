In Vitro Diagnostics Market Worth US$157,632.5 Million By 2030 With 7.6% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global In Vitro Diagnostics Market , valued at US$100,769.3 million in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.6%, reaching US$109,065.5 million in 2025 and an impressive US$157,632.5 million by 2030. The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer is triggering enhanced demand for precise and timely diagnostic testing. Emerging technologies in fields such as molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and liquid biopsy are enhancing the accuracy and pace of these tests, which is contributing to the shift of healthcare toward more targeted treatments. There is also a rising demand for quick, portable testing solutions, especially in urgent care situations, remote areas, and at home. Another major factor is the growing number of older adults, especially in places like Europe, Japan, and the US, who need ongoing monitoring due to their higher risk of both chronic and infectious diseases. Government-led healthcare reforms and investments in diagnostic infrastructure in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are making testing more accessible and expanding the reach of the IVD market.

By product, the in vitro diagnostics market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and data management software and services. In 2024, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the in vitro diagnostics market. This is due to an increasing need for quick and accurate diagnostic tests. Laboratories and hospitals are more dependent upon reagents and kits that provide reliable results. These products are increasingly becoming better, more sensitive, and more accurate, and they are less demanding to operate with innovations. The emergence of personalized medicine is serving as a critical driver by triggering demand for niche diagnostic kits specific to identifying unique genes or conditions found in individual patients. Moreover, introducing more stringent regulatory systems and quality standards ensures that only quality products are available in the market, promoting confidence among end-users and further fueling their adoption.

By specimen, the in vitro diagnostics market is divided into four segments based on specimen type: blood, serum, and plasma specimens, saliva specimens, urine specimens, and other specimens. In 2024, the blood, serum, and plasma specimens segment accounted for the largest market share of the in vitro diagnostics market. Blood tests are one of the most common ways to check for a wide range of health problems-from diabetes and infections to cancer, heart issues, and autoimmune diseases. Serum and plasma, which come from blood, give clear and dependable results, especially for liver function, hormone levels, and detecting infections. Blood-based specimens such as whole blood, serum, and plasma are still the preferred matrices for routine and complex diagnostics due to the compatibility of modern test platforms such as immunoassays, genetic testing, and molecular diagnostics with these specimens. Their ease of integration into existing diagnostic routines continues to support their prevalent use in the clinical environment.

By geography, the in vitro diagnostics market is segmented into six major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America accounted for the largest market share in the in vitro diagnostics market in 2024. This is due to emerging diagnostic technologies-such as high-throughput systems, lab-on-a-chip equipment, and digital health integration-driving the IVD market forward. The North American healthcare system is moving towards more tailored treatment protocols based on complex tests to identify precise genetic, protein, or metabolic markers. In the US, according to the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, over 2023–32, average (National Healthcare Expenditure) NHE growth (5.6%) is projected to outpace that of average GDP growth (4.3%), resulting in an increase in the health spending share of GDP from 17.3% in 2022 to 19.7% in 2032. Major diagnostic players such as Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and BD (US) are also at the core driving force. Their strong research pipelines, extensive distribution networks, and partnerships with hospitals and universities provide new tests and tools.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Danaher (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Revvity (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Qiagen (Netherlands), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Werfen (Spain), and QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), among others.

F. Hoffmann -La Roche Ltd (Switzerland):

Roche is a global pioneer in IVD focused on developing novel products with advanced research capabilities. The combined strengths of diagnostics & automation and growing expertise in personalized healthcare help the company acquire a prominent market share. The differentiated product portfolio in infectious diseases, tissue diagnostics, oncology, and diabetes management make the company a leading player in the IVD market. In November 2024, the company acquired Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (US), a publicly traded clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in donor-derived CAR-T cell therapies.

Danaher (US):

Danaher has a broad product portfolio in segments like Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Diagnostics. The company markets its IVD products in over 100 markets directly or indirectly. The Diagnostics segment provides clinical tools, consumables, reagents, software, and services required for illness diagnosis and treatment planning. One of the main pillars of the company's success is its vast global network of about 242 manufacturing and distribution sites. Danaher (US) keeps growing its diagnostics business through smart acquisitions and improvements in regulations. The purchase of Abcam plc (UK) on December 6, 2023, for about USD 5.6 billion, was a significant strategic decision that improved the capacity of the company in diagnostics and life sciences.

Abbott (US)

Abbott is a leading player in the IVD market with its commercial presence in 95 countries. The company has a strong presence in the US and seeks to enhance its geographical presence by strengthening its business operations in emerging markets. It holds a significant market share in the IVD sector due to its extensive range of products and approved items from the FDA and CE. The Alinity m MPXV Test, developed by Abbott (US) in October 2024, received emergency use authorization from the World Health Organization (WHO), becoming the first authorized diagnostic test for mpox. This accreditation significantly enhances the ability to diagnose, especially in countries experiencing Mpox outbreaks where swift and precise testing is crucial.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany):

The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Diagnostic segment deals with in vitro diagnostic products, services, and solutions. The company sells its products to healthcare providers in more than 180 countries. The company significantly invests in R&D to launch innovative and technologically advanced products. In line with this, in 2024, the company invested USD 2,107.7 million of its revenue in R&D activities. It has major R&D facilities in Germany, the US, China, and India.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

The Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a wide range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products to serve customers in healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has undertaken pivotal developments to strengthen its offering in the diagnostics industry. For instance, to support customers in China and the Asia Pacific region, the company opened a new biologics manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China, which provides integrated clinical and commercial drug substance and drug product capabilities.

