Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2034

The "Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added tooffering.This Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increased demand for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, the importance of real-world evidence, rising interest in novel drug formulations, high rates of triple-negative breast cancer, and the growing use in first-line treatment settings.

Major players operating in the tecentriq (atezolizumab) market are Roche Holding AG, and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. North America was the largest region in the tecentriq (atezolizumab) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Factors driving growth in the forecast period include an increasing focus on early detection and prevention, growing cancer survival rates, expanding global cancer research initiatives, higher healthcare spending in developing economies, and increased awareness among patients and physicians. Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), telemedicine and remote monitoring, regulatory innovations, advancements in biomarker discovery, and innovative drug development.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the tecentriq (atezolizumab) market. This rise in cancer cases can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, better detection techniques, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and improved survival rates, all contributing to more people being diagnosed and living with cancer.

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) is vital for cancer treatment as it utilizes the immune system to combat cancer by blocking PD-L1, a protein that allows tumors to evade immune detection. This enables the immune system's T-cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells more effectively. For example, in January 2024, the American Cancer Society reported a rise in cancer cases, with the number of new cases increasing to 2,001,140 from 1,958,310 in 2023, a growth of 2.19%. As a result, the growing prevalence of cancer is driving the tecentriq (atezolizumab) market forward.

A key trend in the tecentriq (atezolizumab) market is the development of innovative products, such as intravenous formulations of atezolizumab, aimed at ensuring precise dosing, rapid systemic absorption, and consistent therapeutic levels. The intravenous formulation is a liquid preparation administered directly into the bloodstream via infusion, designed to efficiently deliver the monoclonal antibody for systemic cancer treatment.

For example, in September 2024, Genentech Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs for subcutaneous injection. Tecentriq, the first subcutaneous anti-PD-L1 therapy approved in the U.S., offers a distinct advantage with a faster administration time of approximately 7 minutes compared to the 30-60 minutes required for intravenous infusion, while maintaining comparable efficacy in drug exposure and overall response rates, as demonstrated in the IMscin001 trial. It is approved for various adult cancers, including NSCLC, SCLC, melanoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and alveolar soft part sarcoma.

In October 2024, Lonza Group AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition company, acquired Roche's Vacaville large-scale biologics manufacturing facility for $1.2 billion. This acquisition establishes a strong West Coast manufacturing presence near the San Francisco biotech hub, complementing Lonza's existing East Coast site in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and its global network in Europe and Asia Pacific. The expansion significantly strengthens Lonza's ability to manufacture late-stage clinical and commercial products and support the production of new molecules approaching commercialization. Roche Holding AG, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and biologics, produces Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Characteristics

3. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Trends and Strategies

5. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

6. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



PD-L1 Inhibitors

PD-1 Inhibitors

CTLA-4 Inhibitors

Immunomodulators Other Drug Classes

8.2. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Head and Neck Cancer Other Indications

8.3. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

8.4. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics Other End Users

9. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Companies Featured



Roche Holding AG Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

