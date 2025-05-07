Carlsberg Reunites Dudek, Hyypiä And Smicer In Film To Celebrate 20Th Anniversary Of Miracle Of 2005

Carlsberg Reunites Dudek, Hyypiä And Smicer In Film To Celebrate 20Th Anniversary Of Miracle Of 2005
|
CREDITS
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRODUCTION
|
new-land
|
COMPANY
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Tore Frandsen
|
Executive
|
|
|
|
Producer
|
Sara Samsøe & Thor Brammer Jacobsen
|
|
|
Producer
|
Joi Persson
|
|
|
Production
|
Julie Seifert
|
Manager
|
|
|
|
Production
|
Ida Elena Lindemann
|
Assistant
|
|
CREATIVE
|
Worth Your While
|
AGENCY
|
|
|
|
Creative Director
|
Tim Pashen
|
|
|
Creative Director
|
Lukas Lund
|
|
|
Account Manager
|
Celina Ranum Aagaard
|
Creative
|
Alexander Winge Leisner
|
PRODUCTION INFO
|
|
|
|
DOP
|
Jasper Spanning / AOA
|
1st AD
|
Tue Czajkowski
|
1st AC
|
Frederik Haslund
|
2nd AC
|
Vilas Marstrand
|
Q Take
|
Sospeter Nganga
|
BTS & Stills photographer
|
Ludvig Frøkjær Thomsen
|
|
|
Stylist & HMUA
|
Pernille Holm
|
Stylist Assistant
|
Rita Holm / Artbook
|
Stylist Assistant
|
Selma Holm Riis / Artbook
|
|
|
Casting
|
Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another Casting
|
|
|
Set-Designer
|
Martin Johannesen & Lars Søgaard / Van Horn
|
|
|
Grip
|
Christian Brøndum
|
|
|
Gaffer
|
Viggo Grumme
|
Best Boy
|
Gabriel Stefan
|
Electrician
|
Christoffer Rømer
|
Runner
|
Marcus Kahr
|
CAST
|
|
|
|
Former Liverpool Player
|
Jerzy Dudek
|
Former Liverpool Player
|
Vladimír Šmicer
|
Former Liverpool Player
|
Sami Hyypiä
|
|
|
Girl in shop
Agency
|
Amanda Krebs
Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another
|
|
|
Commentator #1
Agency
|
Frantz Dupis
Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another
|
|
|
Commentator #2
Agency
|
Thomas Jean Nielsen
Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another
|
|
|
Lookalike
Agency
|
Rasmus Munkner
Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another
|
|
|
POST PRODUCTION
|
|
|
|
Editor
|
Anders Jon / AOA
|
Post Producer
|
Pia Nellemose
|
Colorist
|
Oskar Larsson / Tint
|
Sound design
|
Kevin Koch / Chemistry Sound
|
Commentator VO
|
Clive Tydesley
|
Music Composer
|
Playhead
|
VFX
|
Mikael Pettersson & Felix Davrin / Tint
Photo:
Video:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment