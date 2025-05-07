Carlsberg Reunites Dudek, Hyypiä And Smicer In Film To Celebrate 20Th Anniversary Of Miracle Of 2005

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Carlsberg Reunites Dudek, Hyypiä And Smicer In Film To Celebrate 20Th Anniversary Of Miracle Of 2005

2025-05-07

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Miracle Can's striking Liverpool FC red and Carlsberg green design takes fans on a reminiscent journey through the highs and lows felt on that night in Istanbul 20 years ago. It's adorned with time stamps linking back to notable moments during the match so drinkers can relive the emotion two decades on, including the utter elation from fans at the final whistle after the club's miraculous comeback.

To mark the launch of the Miracle Can, the Danish brewer has reunited Liverpool FC legends Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypiä and Vladimír Šmicer for a short film.

The film sees the Miracle Can rolling down the production line as Hyypiä opens with an operatic version of Allez Allez Allez, it then cuts to Šmicer giving the can a kiss of luck like it's 2005 all over again. Finally, mimicking the crescendo in Istanbul twenty years ago, the can shoots off the conveyor belt to nestle in the gloves of Jerzy Dudek, the same gloves he wore 20-years ago on that night. The same gloves behind the wonder double-save that kept Liverpool FC in the game in the final minutes.

Launching first in the UK 8 May, supporters will be able to get their hands on the Miracle Can from select retailers and relive the magic of that unforgettable night two decades ago, one sip at a time.

The short film will appear across social media, online video, e-commerce and internal communications, as well as through in-store and outlet activations.

Carlsberg has proudly stood alongside Liverpool FC since 1992, and with a new agreement signed in 2023, this iconic partnership is set to continue until at least 2034. Over the past three decades, the two have been inseparable, sharing triumphs, enduring challenges, and becoming deeply woven into each other's DNA. Among the many unforgettable moments, few shine brighter than the Miracle of 2005.

Driven by a commitment to bringing fans closer to the moments that matter, the Danish brewer's Miracle of 2005 campaign continues its tradition of delivering the very best for Liverpool FC fans.

Louise Bach, Global Sponsorship Director at Carlsberg, said: "At Carlsberg, we're beyond proud of our 30+ year partnership with Liverpool FC. It's been an incredible journey, and we're always looking for ways to bring more people closer to the magic of the beautiful game.

"The Miracle of 2005 was a moment that will remain forever engrained in our memories, which is why we wanted to celebrate this anniversary with the limited-edition Miracle Can, co-created with love for passionate supporters. Here's to hoping it brings some good luck and great results for the future seasons. Can miracles strike again? Probably."

For further information on the Miracle Can, please find more information on this link.

About Carlsberg Group:

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 30.000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society. For further information, visit carlsberggroup

Photo:
Video:

MENAFN07052025003732001241ID1109521155

