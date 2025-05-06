Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of The May 13, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Encore Energy Corp. (EU), And TFI International Inc. (TFII)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the May 13, 2025 deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

enCore Energy Corp. (EU)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EU) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts concerning enCore's internal controls over financial reporting between March 28, 2024 and March 2, 2025 . If you purchased enCore shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

TFI International Inc. (TFII)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against TFI International Inc. (“TFI” or the“Company”) (NYSE: TFII) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the profitability of TFI's largest business segment between April 26, 2024 and February 19, 2025 . If you purchased TFI shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

