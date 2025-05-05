Werther's Original Unwraps Werther's Golden Stories To Celebrate The Sweetness Of Family Memories

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Just like a Werther's Original passed from one loved one to another, these stories are the threads that connect generations - and Werther's has always been a key part of creating those sweet, shared moments. Werther's Original Golden Stories celebrates family memories, preserving them with the same warmth as their timeless caramels. The book becomes a treasured piece of lasting legacy - one that can be passed down through generations, much like the candy itself - and inspires meaningful moments of togetherness along the way.

"At Werther's, we believe the most lasting legacies often begin with a simple story, shared from one loved one to another," said Kelly Cook, president at Storck USA, L.P.. "With the Werther's Original Golden Stories contest, we are inviting families to submit special stories so that we can create a storybook crafted with the same warmth and care as Werther's Caramels - ultimately becoming a treasured piece of their family's lasting legacy."

Beginning Monday, May 5 until Monday, May 26, consumers can visit WerthersGoldenStories and choose from four prompts designed to capture the heart of their favorite story. Entrants must submit a 250-400 word story - which will be translated and shortened into storybook format - accompanied by photos to be considered to win. Submissions will be graded against specific judging criteria that emphasizes: originality, clarity, and alignment with Werther's Original brand themes of generational connection, heartfelt moments and sharing sweetness.

The top 20 first place winners will receive a custom print storybook keepsake, with the 25 second place winners receiving an e-book version of their personalized storybook. While inspired by the spirit of Mother's Day, this contest is for anyone who has played a meaningful role in a family story – from grandparents and siblings to lifelong friends.

To learn more about Werther's Originals, visit , or follow the brand on Instagram (@werthersoriginalus ) and Facebook (@Werther'sOriginals ).

CONTEST RULES

Winners will be selected the week of June 13 and the Werther's Original Golden Stories contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase is necessary to enter. Each participant is limited to one (1) entry during the Entry Period, regardless of the number of email addresses they may have. For official rules, please visit WerthersGoldenStories.

ABOUT WERTHER'S ORIGINAL

Candy-maker Gustav Nebel first introduced his delicious, iconic caramel recipe in 1909 in the small European village of Werther, Germany. Using only the best ingredients - real butter, fresh cream, white and brown sugars, a pinch of salt and a lot of time - he created a treasure worthy of being wrapped in gold and named the candy Werther's Original in honor of his little village. Crafting this smooth, creamy caramel became a family tradition handed down through generations.

Today, Werther's Original comes in many varieties, from hard, chewy, soft, creamy filled, sugar free and caramel popcorn to caramel flavor combinations including apple, coffee, vanilla, and salted caramel crème. With global headquarters in Germany and U.S. headquarters in Chicago, people all around the world enjoy the unique taste of Werther's Original. For more information, visit , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Anna McAndrew

[email protected]

SOURCE Werther's Original