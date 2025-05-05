403
London Business School Hosts Pivotal Gathering of MENA Changemakers in Landmark 22nd Annual Conference
(MENAFN- Manara Global) •The conference addressed key themes including digital transformation, capital investment, and regional entrepreneurship.
•The event featured prominent speakers including H.E. Dr. Nabeel Koshak
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 05, 2025 – London Business School (LBS) hosted its 22nd Annual MENA Conference at the School’s London campus. The conference is a landmark gathering that continues to shape conversations around innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and impact in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Held on May 3, 2025, this year''s conference built on a proud legacy of insight, dialogue, and regional leadership.
For over two decades, LBS has proudly hosted the region’s foremost MENA-focused conference, uniting influential voices from across the Middle East and North Africa. This flagship event has evolved into a cornerstone for intellectual exchange, bringing together senior policymakers, business leaders, and changemakers to explore the most pressing regional and global challenges. Year after year, the LBS Annual MENA Conference draws a distinguished audience of leaders, diplomats, academics, industry experts, and students committed to shaping the region’s future.
With a spotlight on transformative progress, the 2025 conference theme, “Beyond Visions: Inspiring Change, Creating Impact”, reflected the region’s dynamic shift from ambition to execution where innovation, private capital, and entrepreneurial spirit converge to create tangible, lasting value.
“This year’s MENA Conference captured the region’s growing momentum where bold visions are turning into real-world impact,” said Florin Vasvari, Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East, at London Business School. “More than just a platform for thought leadership, the conference continues to serve as a catalyst for meaningful connections and cross-border collaborations. By bridging the global perspectives of our school, the conference contributes to the region’s transformation.”
The conference agenda this year spanned three thematic pillars:
•Innovation & Digital Transformation, including AI’s role in shaping industries and the future of work
•Investments & Capital,focusing on public-private partnerships, regulatory evolution, and global capital flows
•Entrepreneurship, highlighting the rise of regional unicorns, fintech pioneers, and inclusive innovation
The event headlined by H.E. Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO of Saudi Venture Capital Company and sponsored by KAPSARC and SEDCO Holding featured a curated selection of panels, fireside chats, and keynote conversations.
With a legacy of hosting Presidents, Royals, Ministers, C-Suite executives, and iconic changemakers, the conference continues to attract a global audience of investors, academics, policymakers, and future leaders. High-profile speakers from institutions like SEDCO Holding, BCG, The Economist, Actis, Raed Ventures, and Salla shared perspectives on capital allocation, AI disruption, ecosystem building, and inclusive leadership across MENA. Past speakers have included H.M. Queen Rania of Jordan, H.H. Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah, and Mr. Naguib Sawiris, among others.
A diverse range of voices from visionary founders and fintech innovators to digital transformation leaders and champions of inclusive growth took the stage. With compelling sessions such as “Fintech Frontiers”, “Women Reshaping MENA’s Business Landscape”, and “Scaling MENA’s Startups to Global Unicorns”, the conference promised inspiration, insight, and forward-looking dialogue.
Organised by the region’s future leaders, who are also current students at London Business School, the 2025 Conference was chaired by Omar Hashim, the MENA Club President, and Vice-President, Fatima AlMesaieid with a broader organising committee drawn from across the Gulf and North Africa representing a wide range of industries from private equity and consulting to tech, healthcare, and academia.
As part of its ongoing commitment to the region, LBS will soon open an executive office in Riyadh, which will strengthen the School’s deepening relationships with organizations and leadership in Saudi Arabia. This office will enable LBS to further engage with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and expand access to world-class executive education, which is critical to shaping the region’s future. The opening of the Riyadh office aligns perfectly with the discussions and momentum from the LBS Annual MENA Conference, creating new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and leadership development in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.
About the Annual MENA Conference
For two decades, we have taken great pride in organizing the largest Middle East and North Africa-focused conference in the region, bringing together business leaders, politicians, social influencers, and members of royal families from across the MENA region.
The annual conference gathers business leaders, diplomats, and academics from across the region to foster a deeper understanding and collaboration across cultural and economic landscapes by bridging knowledge, ideas, and opportunities between the MENA region and the global community.
About LBS MENA Club
The LBS MENA Club was founded in 2002 to introduce students to Middle Eastern and North Africa markets and cultures, assisting in career placements for students interested in working in the region, and increasing the presence of Middle Eastern nationals at London Business School.
The Club has over 3000+ members from current students and alumni, and hosts several events throughout the academic year including career presentations, discussion panels and social events.
With a growing membership, the Dubai Campus, and the region’s phenomenal economic potential, we have a unique opportunity to act as a bridge between LBS and the MENA in terms of culture and career placement.
About the Annual MENA Conference
For two decades, we have taken great pride in organizing the largest Middle East and North Africa-focused conference in the region, bringing together business leaders, politicians, social influencers, and members of royal families from across the MENA region.
The annual conference gathers business leaders, diplomats, and academics from across the region to foster a deeper understanding and collaboration across cultural and economic landscapes by bridging knowledge, ideas, and opportunities between the MENA region and the global community.
About LBS MENA Club
The LBS MENA Club was founded in 2002 to introduce students to Middle Eastern and North Africa markets and cultures, assisting in career placements for students interested in working in the region, and increasing the presence of Middle Eastern nationals at London Business School.
The Club has over 3000+ members from current students and alumni, and hosts several events throughout the academic year including career presentations, discussion panels and social events.
With a growing membership, the Dubai Campus, and the region’s phenomenal economic potential, we have a unique opportunity to act as a bridge between LBS and the MENA in terms of culture and career placement.
