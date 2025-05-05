403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Requests UN Security Council Session
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Pakistan disclosed its intention to update the United Nations Security Council about the prevailing regional climate, amid rising hostilities with India following the April 22 incident in Kashmir that resulted in 26 casualties, based on reports from state-owned media.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, to promptly begin efforts to arrange a Security Council session, as stated by the media.
The official statement emphasized that “Pakistan will inform the UN Security Council about India's aggressive actions, provocations, and inflammatory statements.”
This move comes in response to increasing friction between the two nuclear-capable nations, especially after the recent deadly event in the tourist hub of Pahalgam, located in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The broadcast further noted that Islamabad “will specifically highlight India's illegal measures aimed at suspending the Indus Water Treaty,” underlining its concerns regarding regional water-sharing agreements.
It is important to mention that Pakistan currently holds one of the ten non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council.
India has pointed the finger at Pakistan for being behind the Pahalgam attack, citing alleged “cross-border links.”
However, Islamabad has refuted the accusation and instead suggested an impartial investigation under international supervision.
In the wake of the escalating discord, both countries have taken diplomatic steps against each other, including revoking visas for each other’s nationals and withdrawing some diplomatic personnel.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, to promptly begin efforts to arrange a Security Council session, as stated by the media.
The official statement emphasized that “Pakistan will inform the UN Security Council about India's aggressive actions, provocations, and inflammatory statements.”
This move comes in response to increasing friction between the two nuclear-capable nations, especially after the recent deadly event in the tourist hub of Pahalgam, located in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The broadcast further noted that Islamabad “will specifically highlight India's illegal measures aimed at suspending the Indus Water Treaty,” underlining its concerns regarding regional water-sharing agreements.
It is important to mention that Pakistan currently holds one of the ten non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council.
India has pointed the finger at Pakistan for being behind the Pahalgam attack, citing alleged “cross-border links.”
However, Islamabad has refuted the accusation and instead suggested an impartial investigation under international supervision.
In the wake of the escalating discord, both countries have taken diplomatic steps against each other, including revoking visas for each other’s nationals and withdrawing some diplomatic personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment