Gaza Aid Ship Gets Targeted by Drone Attack
(MENAFN) A humanitarian ship en route to Gaza remains stationed in international waters near Malta after being targeted by a drone attack early Friday morning.
The vessel, which had been providing relief aid, is still awaiting authorization to enter a port, based on a representative onboard.
The ship was eventually stabilized in the early hours with the assistance of a nearby tugboat, which helped extinguish the blaze that had erupted following the strike.
Citing information from flight-tracking sources, the media reported that an Israeli military plane had been observed flying over Malta several hours before the drone assault on the ship took place.
Ismail Songur, the leader of the Mavi Marmara Freedom and Solidarity Association and a participant in the mission, spoke to a news agency about the voyage.
He explained that the ship, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, had embarked from Tunisia and was scheduled to stop in Malta to pick up additional supporters before proceeding toward Gaza.
“Our aim was to raise awareness in European ports, coordinate with other ships, and increase pressure on Egypt to allow aid access to Gaza," Songur said.
He added that the ship is now anchored 12 nautical miles from the Maltese shore, with volunteers from over 20 different nations ready to join the effort.
These supporters include journalists, medical professionals, along with aid workers.
According to Songur, the attack took place about 12:15 a.m. local time and was marked by a severe jolt that felt like a direct impact.
“When we rushed to the deck, we saw a large fire. At that moment, a drone flew over us, and a second explosion occurred,” he said.
“We experienced a fire that lasted nearly four hours. The ship narrowly avoided sinking.”
