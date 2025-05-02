Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size To Surpass USD 155.8 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Demand For Affordable And Flexible Mobile Plans | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for affordable and flexible mobile plans. Pune, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size Analysis: “ The Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market size was USD 83.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 155.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.24% over the forecast period of 2024-2032 .”

TracFone Wireless – Straight Talk

Lycamobile – International SIM Plans

Ting Mobile – Flex Plan

Boost Mobile – Unlimited Data Plans

Consumer Cellular – Talk & Connect Plans

Google Fi – Flexible and Unlimited Plans

Red Pocket Mobile – eSIM Plans

Mint Mobile – 3-Month Intro Plan

Republic Wireless – Adaptive Coverage Plans

Metro by T-Mobile – Unlimited 5G Plan

Cricket Wireless – Cricket More Plan

Xfinity Mobile – By the Gig Plan

US Mobile – Customizable Plans

Giffgaff – Goodybag Plans Visible (by Verizon) – Visible+ Unlimited Plan

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 83.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 155.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.24 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing consumer preference for affordable and flexible mobile plans is driving MVNO market expansion.

Global MVNO Market Trends: Rising Subscriber Base and Revenue Growth Across Business Models

This report covers comprehensive growth market shares and revenue of MVNOs, sub-brands, and lifestyle brands. It provides insight into the growth of MVNO subscribers split by various regions as well as trends, the MVNO value proposition in each region, growth openagers, performance and much more. The report also investigates the generating opportunities of the revenue through different business models retail, enterprise and M2M services.

The U.S. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 27.3 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period 2024–2032. This growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for affordable mobile plans, increased adoption of eSIM technology, and strategic partnerships with 5G network providers. Future market expansion will be supported by the surge in IoT connections, tailored service offerings, and favorable regulatory policies encouraging competition.

By Type, Discount MVNOs Dominate 2023 Market as M2M Segment Emerges as Fastest-Growing Frontier

In 2023, the discount segment led the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market, capturing the largest share of total revenue. Meanwhile, the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) segment is poised for significant growth as manufacturers increasingly integrate cellular connectivity into devices such as vehicles and vending machines.

The M2M segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the limited number of users across various markets, MNOs offer diverse service plans tailored to specific radio access networks, often resulting in complex and inefficient operational systems.

By Operational Model, Full MVNOs Dominate 2023 Market with 58% Revenue Share, While Reseller MVNOs Set to Grow Fastest by 2032

In 2023, the full MVNO segment led the market, contributing to 58% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to its cost-effective deployment, offering lower capital requirements and full control over call services, especially for international calling at reduced rates. The emergence of full MVNOs has been largely supported by regulatory measures aimed at reducing entry barriers and fostering market competition in alignment with MNO strategies.

Looking ahead, the reseller MVNO segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. Leveraging their licenses and established infrastructure, MNOs already maintain strong customer bases and routing capabilities. These operators often hold international roaming agreements, further enhancing their service offerings.

By Service Type, 4G MVNOs Dominate 2023 Revenue as 5G Segment Gears Up for Fastest Growth Through 2032

In 2023 The 4G MVNO market segment taking huge share on the revenue. This superiority is mainly attributed to the increasing need to avail high-speed mobile data and connectivity. Consumers are being lured by the 4G technology that provides them with smooth video streaming, faster app downloads, enhanced browsing that is primarily driving the 4G MVNOs which are a popular choice in the coming years.

The 5G MVNO segment, meanwhile, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the rapid expansion of 5G worldwide, MVNOs that make use of 5G network resources can thereby access faster data speeds with lower latency and increased network capacity, which consequently greatly improve both user experience and application possibilities across various industries.

By Contract type, Prepaid MVNOs Capture 71% Revenue in 2023, While Postpaid Segment Set for Rapid Growth by 2032

The prepaid MVNOs segment accounted for the market's highest revenue share in 2023, which was 71%. This success is reflected in the ability of this segment to provide consumers cost effective and flexible substitutes for traditional postpaid plans. Additionally, investors have also spurred this progress with introductions to new products, strategic mergers and acquisitions who have made prepaid MVNOs much more attractive.

Postpaid MVNO segment to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This increase is due to customers requesting longer term service agreements which allows them to receive greater value such as predictable billing, loyalty bonuses, and improved customer support.

By End Use, Consumer MVNOs Dominate 2023 Market, While Enterprise Segment Set to Lead Growth Through 2032

Consumers were the leading segment in 2023 and accounted for a significant proportion of the revenue. This expansion has been driven by rising use of mobile broadband, faster network speeds, and the growing popularity of more sophisticated mobile devices. The time- and cost-effective MVNO model has expedited consumer conversion with increasing demand for continuous data applications like video streaming and internet browsing.

The enterprise size is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Such growing demands of the connected ecosystem, personal data protection, and e-commerce platforms will further accelerate this trend. Furthermore, the rapid emergence of smart networks that can connect a multitude of devices is enabling companies to scale in a more cost-effective and efficient manner, which is bolstering the growth prospects of the sector.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Segmentation:

By Type



Business

Discount

M2M

Media

Migrant

Retail

Roaming Telecom

By Operational Model



Full MVNO

Reseller MVNO Service Operator MVNO

By Service Type



4G MVNO

5G MVNO Others

By Contract Type



Prepaid MVNO Postpaid MVNO

By End-Use



Consumer Enterprise

Europe Dominates MVNO Market in 2023 with 44% Share, North America Strengthens Position with Strategic Alliances.

Europe was the largest MVNO market in 2023 and accounted for over 44% market volume in the same year. This development is supported by MVNO-friendly regulations. A number of countries, including the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, will reach positive growth from 2024 to 2032, thus having a significant effect on the regional growth. During this time frame, data services will be the primary growth engine for the region.

The North America MVNO was worth USD19.1 billion in 2023. Regional strategic initiatives like T-Mobile's exclusive multi-year agreement with Mobi in May 2023 are also strengthening the MVNO service portfolio. This contract allows Mobi subscribers to take advantage of T-Mobile's coast to coast network at home and when travelling on the mainland as well, drives market expansion in the region.

Recent Developments



May 2024 – Freedom Mobile launched home internet and IPTV services by reselling Vidéotron-owned VMedia products in select markets, marking its expansion into triple-play services.​ July 2024 – T-Mobile introduced the 'Your Name, Our Wireless' solution, simplifying the process for companies to establish and manage personalized wireless services, operating on the United States' extensive 5G network.​





