Aspris Riyadh Rebrands From Priory, Marking New Chapter In Premium Mental Healthcare In Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a major milestone for private mental healthcare in the region, Priory Wellbeing Centre Riyadh has officially rebranded as Aspris Wellbeing Centre Riyadh, ushering in a new era of excellence under a globally recognized name. Situated in the prestigious King Abdullah Financial District, the centre remains dedicated to delivering discreet, expert-led mental health and wellbeing services-now with renewed purpose and identity.This strategic rebranding aligns the Riyadh-based centre with Aspris, a global leader in private healthcare, known for its clinical excellence and compassionate, personalised approach. While the name has changed, the mission remains unchanged: to provide trusted, evidence-based mental health support that empowers individuals and families to thrive.“This transition from Priory to Aspris reflects our ongoing commitment to providing world-class, patient-centred care across all our global locations,” said Trevor Torrington, CEO of Aspris.“We are proud to bring the same trusted standards of mental healthcare that we are known for in the UK to our patients in Saudi Arabia.”William Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer, added:“Our Riyadh centre is at the heart of one of the region's most dynamic business districts. The rebrand signifies our investment in the future of mental health services across the region-an evolution that ensures we continue to meet the growing needs of our communities.”The rebrand is more than cosmetic-it signals the deepening of a strategic partnership with TAJ Holding , a leading investment group committed to bringing best-in-class healthcare solutions to the Kingdom.“This rebranding marks a pivotal moment in our shared journey with Aspris,” said Omar Henaidy, CEO of TAJ Holding.“We believe in investing in institutions that not only meet international standards but also understand the local culture and community. Aspris Wellbeing Centre Riyadh is a clear example of that synergy-where global expertise meets local relevance.”Ali Kasa, COO of TAJ Holding, added:“Mental health is one of the most important conversations of our time. Through our partnership with Aspris, we're helping redefine what mental healthcare looks like in Saudi Arabia. This rebrand is a bold step forward in building a sustainable, accessible future for mental wellness in the region.”Unchanged Values, Unmatched CareAspris Wellbeing Centre Riyadh continues to operate with the same multidisciplinary team of world-class psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The centre provides expert support for a wide range of conditions including anxiety, depression, burnout, and more-using tailored, evidence-based treatments in a calm, purpose-built setting.“Our team is passionate about delivering culturally sensitive, accessible, and high-quality mental healthcare,” said Dr. Abdallah Al Daoud, Medical Director.“This rebrand reinforces our mission to be the leading provider of mental wellbeing services in Saudi Arabia.”About Aspris Wellbeing Centre RiyadhFormerly Priory Wellbeing Centre, Aspris Wellbeing Centre Riyadh is a leading provider of private mental health services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located in the King Abdullah Financial District, the centre offers discreet, compassionate care from highly qualified professionals. Services are built on five core values:.Aspirational – Helping individuals reach their full potential.Positive – Delivering care with compassion and hope.Fun & Friendly – Creating welcoming, calming environments.Courageous – Supporting bold, transformative journeys.Innovative – Advancing care through fresh thinkingAspris and TAJ Holding remain united in their commitment to raising the standard of mental health services across the Kingdom-providing expert care today and building the foundation for a healthier tomorrow.

