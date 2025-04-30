403
Rixos Hotels Egypt Marks 25th Anniversary with Expansion Plans and Star-Studded Summer 2025 Line-Up
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt: In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Rixos Hotels Egypt is set to elevate Egypt’s tourism landscape with a bold new vision of luxury and entertainment. Under the leadership of Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, the brand is unveiling a series of major expansions, iconic destination developments, and a star-studded summer entertainment lineup. These initiatives reaffirm Rixos’ commitment to transforming Egypt into a world-class destination, blending unparalleled hospitality with global entertainment and cultural experiences.
According to Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, the brand has made tremendous strides since entering the Egyptian market eight years ago. With over 7,000 rooms currently operational across Alexandria, Alamein, Sharm El Sheikh, and Hurghada—and a targeted expansion to 12,000 rooms in the coming years—the group is redefining the country’s hospitality landscape. “What began as a bold vision to change the destiny of the destination is now unfolding with measurable impact,” he stated.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, Rixos Hotels Egypt is introducing a high-profile entertainment lineup for summer 2025 that reflects its commitment to delivering unforgettable guest experiences. The festivities will begin with a performance by global music icon Enrique Iglesias on May 3, followed by a show by superstar Jennifer Lopez on July 4. Both concerts will be staged at the newly launched Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, which currently features 1,200 rooms and is set to grow to 3,000 rooms, making it the largest resort under both the Rixos and Accor portfolios worldwide.
Mr. Yildirim emphasized that the group’s efforts go far beyond hotel openings, noting that these international-scale events are designed to shift perceptions and elevate Egypt to the ranks of leading tourism destinations such as the UAE, Turkey, Spain, and Greece.
Expansion efforts extend beyond Sharm El Sheikh. In Hurghada, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas is undergoing significant development with the addition of 442 new units, including an adults-only area under the exclusive Club Privé by Rixos concept. This upscale resort, located just ten minutes from Hurghada International Airport and along one kilometer of pristine beachfront, is poised to become a new benchmark for luxury on the Red Sea.
Meanwhile, in Alexandria, Rixos Montaza Alexandria has officially opened its first phase. Located within the grounds of the former Montaza Royal Palace, the hotel offers a one-of-a-kind setting steeped in Egyptian heritage and elegance. Mr. Yildirim described it as one of the most iconic and historic locations in Egypt, elevating city hospitality to a new level.
Further west in Alamein, Rixos Hotels is strategically positioned to capitalize on the UAE’s landmark $35 billion investment in Ras El Hekma—one of the most transformative developments along Egypt’s North Coast. With properties in both Alexandria and Alamein, Rixos is poised to serve as a premier hospitality gateway to this rapidly emerging destination.
Connectivity has also seen a major boost, with FlyDubai now offering three weekly flights to Alamein Airport and daily services to Alexandria. These direct links significantly enhance accessibility for travelers from the UAE and the broader GCC region. Given Alamein’s exceptional summer climate and pristine coastline, the increased air access presents a timely opportunity for Gulf visitors to experience Egypt’s North Coast with ease and comfort.
“We’re not just expanding our portfolio—we’re creating a movement,” said Mr. Yildirim. “Our mission is to transform Egypt into a premium international destination, offering not just hospitality but immersive experiences that captivate visitors from around the world. This is just the beginning,” he concluded.
