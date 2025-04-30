403
Pakistan Cautions of Imminent Indian Military Action
(MENAFN) Pakistan issued a warning on Wednesday, raising concerns that India could launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours, amid rising tensions following a deadly assault in Indian-administered Kashmir. The attack, which occurred last week, claimed the lives of 26 people in the tourist town of Pahalgam.
In a statement shared on X, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar disclosed that Islamabad has gathered “credible intelligence” suggesting India may take military action under false allegations of Pakistan's involvement in the April 22 attack.
"Pakistan reiterates that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively. The international community must remain alive to the reality that the onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India," Tarar emphasized.
India, on the other hand, claims that the attack had “cross-border” connections. Pakistan, however, has denied any involvement, expressing concern over the incident and offering to assist with an independent investigation.
In retaliation to the attack, India suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, which governs shared water resources, a move that was sharply criticized by Islamabad. Both nations have also closed border crossings and downgraded diplomatic relations further.
