Pakistan says Indian assault is ‘imminent’

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that an Indian military incursion could be imminent following last week's deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir. On April 22, militants killed 26 tourists in the Pahalgam region, sparking widespread outrage in India and calls for action against Pakistan.Asif told Reuters that Pakistan has bolstered its military readiness in response to the escalating threat. "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now," Asif stated, adding that strategic decisions have already been made to prepare for potential action. However, he did not provide detailed intelligence behind his assessment.India has accused Pakistan of backing militant groups in Kashmir, a disputed region that has been the cause of several wars between the two nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack and promised severe action against those responsible, stating that India would pursue the perpetrators wherever they might be.In retaliation, India has taken diplomatic measures, including expelling all Pakistani diplomats, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack and called for an impartial investigation into the matter.Despite the rising tensions, Asif emphasized that Pakistan is on high alert, but reiterated that its nuclear weapons would only be used if there was a direct threat to its survival. He also clarified earlier remarks suggesting that a war could begin in the next few days, stating that his comments had been misunderstood and that the situation remains critical but not immediately threatening.

