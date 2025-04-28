Netherlands Construction Industry Report 2025 | 3.9% CAGR Forecast During 2025-2029, With Construction Market Set To Reach EUR 62.17 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Netherlands construction market is set to grow by 5% annually, reaching EUR 50.95 billion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, it saw a robust CAGR of 8.2%, expected to stabilize at 3.9% CAGR from 2025-2029. The burgeoning sector faces cost, regulatory, and labor challenges but offers opportunities in sustainable practices.

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands construction market is projected to grow 5% annually, reaching EUR 50.95 billion by 2025. The industry demonstrated robust growth from 2020-2024 with a CAGR of 8.2% and is expected to maintain an upward trajectory, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the sector's value is forecasted to expand from EUR 48.54 billion in 2024 to approximately EUR 62.17 billion.

The market offers significant opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry. Detailed analysis includes over 100 KPIs evaluating growth dynamics, construction costs, and city-specific data.

This report provides insights into residential, commercial, and industrial markets, focusing on sustainable and innovative practices.

Residential Construction Highlights

Opportunities in sustainable housing are driven by incentives and consumer preference for energy-efficient homes. Developers using green technologies gain a competitive edge, although they face challenges from rising costs and labor shortages. Strategic partnerships and innovation are essential for long-term success.

Commercial Construction Opportunities

Investment in smart, sustainable office and retail spaces is crucial. Despite high costs and regulatory hurdles, adaptive design and green technologies can capture new revenue streams. The demand for flexible workspaces and mixed-use developments is shaping modern commercial spaces.

Institutional Construction Prospects

Growth in institutional buildings focuses on modernizing healthcare and education facilities. Government initiatives are pivotal despite cost pressures. The integration of advanced technologies in hospitals and AI-driven systems in educational infrastructure stand out as primary trends.

Industrial Construction Trends

Although operational costs pose challenges, digitalization drives growth in logistics hubs and high-tech manufacturers. Government subsidies support adopting green technologies, and there's a strong focus on automation to streamline construction processes.

Infrastructure Projects

The infrastructure sector is investing in high-speed rail and energy grids to enhance connectivity. Stricter sustainability regulations and public-private funding bolster a greener future. Despite these opportunities, operational expenses and supply chain challenges pose risks.

Key Market Drivers and Risks

Rising material and labor costs pressure budgets across sectors. Sustainable technologies become increasingly necessary to meet regulatory standards. Both private investments and government policies are pivotal in steering market growth and overcoming challenges such as bureaucratic delays and funding constraints.

This report offers a comprehensive view of market opportunities and construction cost structures, providing invaluable insights into the Dutch construction market landscape up to 2029.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029 in Netherlands.

KPIs covered include the following:



Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction Number of units

Report Scope



Netherlands Economic Indicators

Netherlands Top Cities Construction Data

Netherlands Residential Building Construction Coverage

Netherlands Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

Netherlands Commercial Building Construction Coverage

Netherlands Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

Netherlands Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

Netherlands Institutional Building Construction Coverage

Netherlands Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

Netherlands Infrastructure Construction Sectors

Netherlands Green Infrastructure Construction Netherlands Construction Cost Structure Analysis

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics: Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments.

Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors.

In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units.

Strategic Market-Specific Insights: Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Get detailed trend analyses for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, offering actionable insights for urban-focused strategies.



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900