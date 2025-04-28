403
Pakistan Minister Warns India with Nuclear Attack
(MENAFN) Pakistani Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has issued a stark warning to India, threatening a nuclear strike as tensions between the two neighboring countries escalate.
The threat comes after a terrorist attack in the Indian-administered Kashmir region on Tuesday, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists.
During a televised speech on Sunday, Abbasi reminded India that Pakistan possesses a significant number of missiles and 130 nuclear warheads, stating that these weapons are “not for display.”
He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, declaring, “Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you.”
Abbasi also addressed India’s recent decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates water sharing between the two nations.
The Pakistani official warned, “if they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war,” reiterating the aggressive tone of previous statements made by Pakistani officials.
In response, India announced earlier this week that it would maintain the suspension of the treaty “until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”
This marks a significant development, as India has never before suspended the treaty, which governs river systems crucial to millions of people in both regions.
