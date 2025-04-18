Punjabi Tigers Beat Tamil Lions As Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League Starts In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram (Haryana), April 18 (IANS) Punjabi Tigers narrowly defeated Tamil Lions 33-31 in the opening match of the first edition of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at the Gurugram University here, making a strong start in the event.

Despite the Tamil Lions scoring more raid points (19), the Punjabi Tigers made up with superior defense, scoring 13 tackle points and securing two crucial all-outs. The Tigers held their nerves in the final minutes to clinch the win, kicking off the tournament on a high.

In a high-octane clash, Haryanvi Sharks edged past Telugu Panthers 47-43 in the second match of GI-PKL. Both teams were neck-and-neck in raids and tackles, but the Sharks' four extra points and a crucial super raid made the difference. Despite Telugu Panthers executing four super tackles, Haryanvi Sharks held firm to secure a thrilling four-point victory.

In the final match on Friday, Marathi Vultures crushed Bhojpuri Leopards 42-21 with a dominant defensive performance. Vultures scored 22 tackle points and executed five super tackles, completely outmuscling their opponents. While Bhojpuri Leopards struggled to find momentum, Vultures enforced four all-outs to take full control. It was a one-sided affair showcasing Marathi Vultures' defensive brilliance.

Earlier, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam on Friday inaugurated the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL), which will run for 13 days with the final scheduled for April 30 at the Multipurpose hall of the Gurugram University here.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Gaurav Gautam, D. Suresh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana, Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) and acting president of World Kabaddi, and Ashok Das.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men's semifinals on April 28, and the women's semifinals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

GI-PKL marks the first-of-its-kind initiative where women athletes will compete alongside male players in a franchise-based league with global representation from across Asia, Europe, and Africa - redefining the future of kabaddi.

The women's matches will begin on April 19 (Saturday), with Marathi Falcons locking horns with Telugu Cheetahs in the opening clash.

Teams:

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.