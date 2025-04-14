403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AbhiBus Turns Cricket Boundaries into Travel Deals with ‘AbhiBus Cricket League’ - Collect Rewards for Every Four and Six
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th April 2025: AbhiBus (ixigo’s bus business), one of India’s leading bus ticketing platforms, has rolled out the AbhiBus Cricket League, a high-octane campaign which merges India’s cricket fever with the excitement of spontaneous travel savings.
As part of this campaign, every boundary hit during ongoing live cricket matches unlocks limited-time discounts on bus bookings. Users can grab exclusive deals using codes like SUPER40 (up to 40% off for 4 minutes) and SUPER60 (60% off for 1 minute). The faster you book, the bigger your reward, making it a game of speed both on and off the field.
Commenting on the launch, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, “Cricket is celebrated in every corner of India - from bustling cities to the remotest towns. Similarly, bus travel remains the most accessible way to reach the last mile. With AbhiBus Cricket League, we’re bringing these two passions together - turning every boundary into a moment of joy and a chance to save on bus travel, blending the thrill of the game with the power of connectivity.”
As part of this campaign, every boundary hit during ongoing live cricket matches unlocks limited-time discounts on bus bookings. Users can grab exclusive deals using codes like SUPER40 (up to 40% off for 4 minutes) and SUPER60 (60% off for 1 minute). The faster you book, the bigger your reward, making it a game of speed both on and off the field.
Commenting on the launch, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, “Cricket is celebrated in every corner of India - from bustling cities to the remotest towns. Similarly, bus travel remains the most accessible way to reach the last mile. With AbhiBus Cricket League, we’re bringing these two passions together - turning every boundary into a moment of joy and a chance to save on bus travel, blending the thrill of the game with the power of connectivity.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment