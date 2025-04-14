How To Buy Tesla Shares: An Investment Guide

As Tesla is a US share that’s listed on the US Tech 100, you’ll need to pay a FX fee when buying it from the UK.

What to consider before buying Tesla shares

Investing in shares carries risk and you could lose more than your initial investment. It’s therefore essential to come up with an investment plan to help manage this risk before you invest in Tesla shares. Here’s a few things to consider:

Know your long— term goals

Setting out clear reasons for investing can help you make key decisions such as the amount you’re looking to put in and how long you intend to hold Tesla shares before potentially taking profit.

Investing comes with risk so it’s essential to consider if you can afford any potential losses.

Know when you’ll need the money

When you buy Tesla shares, your capital grows based on the value of its share price. This can potentially lead to higher returns than cash savings which only increase in value through interest rates.

To maximise returns, shares are usually held for a minimum of 10 years, so it’s important to consider when you’ll need the money. If you think you’ll need it in the next two to three years it may be worth exploring shorter term options like bonds, trading, or savings accounts. If you’re still looking to invest, buying lower risk, more mature stocks are recommended.

Most analysts view Tesla stock as a higher risk investment due to the increased competition in the EV market. Lower priced EV’s developed by Tesla’s competitors may force Tesla to reduce its prices which could negatively impact profit margins. CEO Elon Musk’s controversial political involvement has also negatively impacted investor sentiment.

That said, the technology behind Tesla has the potential to disrupt the EV industry, pioneering new products that drive demand and lead to future gains. Due to the high—risk nature of Tesla shares, it’s a good investment if you’re looking to hold the stock over a long period of time.

Know how much risk you can take

Financial markets are often volatile and there’s always the risk you could lose more than your initial deposit.

Developing a risk management strategy can help you minimise losses if the market turns against you.

Here are some steps you could take: