African Health Ministers Initiate Vaccination Against Variant Poliovirus
(MENAFN) Health officials from African nations within the Lake Chad Basin initiated a large-scale immunization initiative on Thursday, aiming to shield 83 million children under five from variant poliovirus type 2, as part of a renewed mission to eliminate the virus in the area.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the past year this form of the poliovirus has been identified in environmental samples, such as wastewater, as well as in individuals in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.
A coordinated vaccination effort will take place between April 24 and 28, focusing on vulnerable and mobile groups near borders, where monitoring benchmarks have consistently fallen short.
Altogether, 210 instances of the virus have been recorded in these four nations, with 140 leading to paralysis.
“The Lake Chad Basin remains a critical area in our fight against polio. By coming together as a region, we reinforce our commitment to ending polio once and for all,” said Chad’s Health Minister, Abdelmadjid Abderahim.
The WHO stated that approximately 1.1 million frontline personnel, including those administering vaccines, raising awareness, and overseeing the campaign, were mobilized to ensure that every child is reached.
Though the Central African Republic has yet to report any infections, the WHO emphasized that there is evidence suggesting potential for cross-border spread, underscoring the urgent necessity for a unified regional response.
