Russia, Ukraine Exchange Numerous Prisoners
(MENAFN) Moscow and Kyiv each "exchanged 246 prisoners of war" on Saturday, marking the most extensive swap since the conflict began more than three years ago, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed.
As per the ministry's announcement, the Russian troops are currently undergoing psychological support and medical assistance in Belarus before being transferred back to Russia for further treatment and recovery.
In an additional "gesture of goodwill," both nations also traded severely injured soldiers — 31 Ukrainian troops were returned in exchange for 15 Russian service members.
The ministry praised the mediation provided by the United Arab Emirates, highlighting its essential involvement in orchestrating the prisoner handover and extended appreciation to the UAE government for its notable humanitarian support.
