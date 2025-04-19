Elizabeth Perkins Opens Up On Wardrobe Malfunction Which Got Her On Fashion Disaster List

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Actress Elizabeth Perkins has spoken up about ending up on a Fashion Disaster List without any fault of her own.

The actress, 64, recalled being on the red carpet at the 2000 Golden Globes, reports 'People' magazine.

She said, "I was wearing a dress and it kind of opened and I was wearing a fishnet hose and leopard-print underwear”.

She told 'People', "I didn't think my dress would open, but I didn't deliberately wear these leopard-print underwear. They were just thin enough to not be (seen) through the dress”.

It wasn't until after the ceremony when the 'Afterparty' star realized a photo had been snapped at that exact moment and landed her on a worst dressed list.

She further mentioned, "It was like, 'Oh look, she's wearing leopard-print underpants.' I'm like, 'Why? Why would you print that? They kind of acted like I did it on purpose, but why would I? I did not make that decision”.

As per 'People', the actress, who's starring in the new sequel, 'Another Simple Favor', also spoke about 'One Last Thing' series of events and occurrences.

Talking about the last thing she took from a set, she said,“I always take something. The biggest thing was from The Flintstones; it was a Flintstone version of Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers. It's still hanging in my house”.

She then spoke about the last time she sang out loud. She said,“My daughter (Hannah Jo Phillips) and I went to the closing night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and we sang our hearts out. We were both hoarse the next morning”.

She also shared when was the last time she was starstruck, as she said,“I was sitting next to Eddie Vedder at the concert. He's on my Top 10 of people I've always wanted to meet. I was too afraid to introduce myself until the end, where I was just like, 'Hi'”.