Russia Hosts 7th Ethnosport Forum with Participation from 75 Nations
(MENAFN) The 7th Ethnosport Forum, themed “The Reviving of Traditional Sports,” is set to commence Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia, drawing participation from delegates representing 75 nations.
The forum will open with a speech by Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, president of the World Ethnosport Confederation. Anadolu Agency is the official global communication partner for the event.
A high-level panel of ministers will follow the opening remarks, officially inaugurating the two-day forum and focusing on strategic policy initiatives related to traditional sports.
Over the course of the event, attendees will participate in a series of sessions, panel discussions, and strategic meetings aimed at crafting actionable plans for the short, medium, and long term to advance and preserve traditional sports.
Key discussion areas will include fostering international partnerships, ensuring financial sustainability, and enhancing media visibility.
Contributions from academics, researchers, and federation representatives will help shape a unified roadmap for the development and global recognition of traditional sports.
