White House Replaces Covid.gov with Lab Leak Theory Site


2025-04-19 01:10:22
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has substituted the Covid.gov website with a new platform that emphasizes the idea that the coronavirus may have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, based on a news agency on Friday.

Previously a central source for pandemic-related guidance like vaccine availability, testing resources, and long COVID support, the former site now directs visitors to a White House page that highlights a December report issued by the Republican-controlled House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The document asserts the outbreak likely resulted from a “laboratory or research-related accident.”

White House representative Kaelan Dorr told the media the update demonstrates the Trump team’s pledge to openness, stating, “In contrast to the previous administration, we WILL be the most transparent administration in US history.”

This transition follows recent reductions in pandemic-related spending, including a USD11.4 billion cut by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the termination of various research projects by the National Institutes of Health, one of which was a USD577 million effort to create antiviral medications in pill form.

