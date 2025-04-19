403
Advance Polling Commences for Canada's Federal Election
(MENAFN) Advance polling stations for Canada's federal election commenced operations on Friday, providing voters with several days to submit their ballots ahead of the official election day on April 28. Reports from various cities indicate long queues, with many voters experiencing waits of up to an hour, as shared on social media.
"There's high interest across the country and it's busy at a number of the polls," stated Dugald Maudsley, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, according to media reports.
Although a robust turnout on the first day of advance voting does not necessarily predict overall participation levels, Maudsley noted several indicators that suggest it might. Elections Canada has revealed that over 130,000 Canadians have already cast their votes via special ballot, which is more than double the figure from the same period in the 2021 election. Special ballots are designed for voters who prefer to vote early or wish to avoid advance polling locations.
In the 2019 election, nearly 5 million Canadians utilized advance polling, while 5.8 million participated in 2021. Voter turnout was recorded at 67 percent in 2019 and 62.2 percent in 2021.
