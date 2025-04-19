403
Kamala Harris intends on occupying new political position
(MENAFN) Kamala Harris is reportedly considering a run for governor of California in 2026, according to a New York Times report. After her defeat by Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Harris has remained largely out of the spotlight but is now reassessing her political path.
She became the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden exited the race just months before Election Day, endorsing Harris as his successor. Despite his backing, she lost the election and failed to win key battleground states.
Sources close to Harris say she is seriously contemplating the gubernatorial race, with the seat opening up as Governor Gavin Newsom finishes his term. Winning in California, a deeply Democratic state, could give Harris a strong platform to push back against Trump’s policies.
Lately, Harris has begun reappearing in the public eye, recently speaking at the Leading Women Defined Summit where she expressed concerns about the erosion of democratic institutions and criticized Trump-era initiatives. Since returning to office, Trump has dismantled DEI programs, laid off large numbers of federal employees, and imposed sweeping tariffs that have shaken global markets.
If Harris decides to run for governor, she may opt out of a second presidential campaign in 2028, though that remains uncertain. Reports suggest the 2028 Democratic primary could be highly competitive, possibly featuring Gavin Newsom as a contender.
Polls suggest Harris would immediately become a leading candidate in the governor’s race. Still, some Democrats are urging her to announce her decision soon, citing the importance of early momentum. Meanwhile, other Democratic hopefuls like Xavier Becerra and Katie Porter have already entered the race. Harris is expected to decide by the end of the summer.
Donald Trump, commenting on her possible run, said, “Let her run,” while emphasizing the need for her to become more visible in the media.
