MP BJP To Run Waqf (Amendment) Act Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V. D. Sharma said on Saturday that the state unit will run a state-wide awareness campaign regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

He said that BJP workers make people aware of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, including how this crucial step of the Centre will ensure positive changes in society.

“The campaign will be run by different units of the BJP,” he said.

He added that to make an elaborate plan for this purpose, the MP BJP leadership has started meetings with the members of the different units of the party.

“During meetings, BJP workers will be taught about the entire plan of the campaign so that when they visit people, they should be ready with facts about Waqf properties in those particular areas,” he said.

Sharma also chaired a meeting of the members of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

“During the campaign, people will be taught how the Waqf properties have been illegally encroached and misused by some selective individuals. There is no account of income related to Waqf, and a new trend has started where they can stake a claim on any property,” claimed Sharma.

He said that the party has taken the step after the Supreme Court started to hear petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Notably, after getting clearance from both Houses of Parliament, and then getting assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, the Centre has implemented the Waqf (Amendment) across the country from April 8.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are more than 14,986 properties of the state Waqf Board, which are registered properties spanning 52,752 acres, as documented in official records.