Churchill Brothers Crowned I-League 2024-25 Champions Following AIFF Appeals Committee Decision

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Churchill Brothers have been crowned Champions of I-League 2024-25 after being labelled the provisional winners following the conclusion of the campaign by the Appeals Committee of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday.

Inter Kashi had finished on 39 points from their 22 matches, one behind provisional table toppers Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who drew Real Kashmir 1-1 in their last match of the season and were banking on receiving three points for clinching the title.

The incident took place in Match 45 of the league, where Namdhari FC defeated Inter Kashi 2-0. Kashi were awarded three points by the AIFF disciplinary committee after Namdhari were found to have fielded an ineligible player during their encounter. That decision was challenged by Namdhari and the resolution has now been announced.

“As per an order received from the AIFF Appeals Committee on Saturday (April 19, 2025), on the appeal by Namdhari Football Club regarding Match No. 45 of I-League 2024-25, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who have the highest number of points in the league, are now the champions,” read the statement by the governing body.

This is Churchill Brothers' second I-League title, and they have now clinched promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season.

Kashi also released a statement welcoming the decision by the AIFF.“Inter Kashi welcomes the order of the AIFF Appeals Committee following a protracted process that should have been wrapped up before the 6th of April.

“The conclusion of the hearing, and with it, the exhaustion of all internal dispute resolution processes, enables Inter Kashi to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a truly free and fair hearing of the matter.

“From the very beginning, Inter Kashi has been clear that the case involves a simple interpretation of rules and regulations based on some undisputed facts. Inter Kashi will keep no stone unturned to secure justice, and any celebration in the interim may ultimately prove to be premature,” read the statement by Inter Kashi.