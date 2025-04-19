403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Announces New Successful Strikes in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Moscow announced on Saturday that its troops had seized two additional villages in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province within the past 24 hours.
In a statement from the Defense Ministry, Russian forces now occupy the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk area.
The ministry also stated that a coordinated attack was launched using precision-guided weapons deployed from both land and sea, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting the testing ground for Ukraine’s Sapsan tactical missile platform and the NASAMS air defense systems provided by Norway.
"The objective of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit," the ministry said.
Furthermore, Russia reported that its air defense systems had neutralized six JDAM-guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS rockets, and 151 drones in the previous day.
Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these assertions, and independent confirmation remains difficult due to the continued hostilities, now entering their fourth year.
In a statement from the Defense Ministry, Russian forces now occupy the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk area.
The ministry also stated that a coordinated attack was launched using precision-guided weapons deployed from both land and sea, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting the testing ground for Ukraine’s Sapsan tactical missile platform and the NASAMS air defense systems provided by Norway.
"The objective of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit," the ministry said.
Furthermore, Russia reported that its air defense systems had neutralized six JDAM-guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS rockets, and 151 drones in the previous day.
Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these assertions, and independent confirmation remains difficult due to the continued hostilities, now entering their fourth year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment