IPL 2025: If We Had Scored 10-15 Runs More..., DC Pacer Mukesh Kumar Reflects On Loss To GT

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 19 (IANS) "If we had scored 10-15 more or conceded fewer runs, pressure could have been on the opposition," said pacer Mukesh Kumar as Delhi Capitals slipped to the second spot in the points table after suffering a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted 203/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of contributions from Axar Patel (39 off 32), Ashutosh Sharma (37 off 19), and Karun Nair (31 off 18). The home side then chased down the target in 19.2 overs, powered by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 off 54 and Sherfane Rutherford's 41 off 34.

Not shying away from the loss, Delhi Capitals' pacer Mukesh Kumar in a post-match press conference reflected, "The match went well, but if we had fielded better, conceded fewer runs, or scored 10–15 more, the match could have been more evenly poised and the pressure could have been on the opposition."

Tristian Stubbs, Karun Nair (31), and KL Rahul saw Delhi Capitals get off to a flying start before Krishna's spell halted the runs for the visiting side, and despite a bigger total that could have been on the books, DC had to settle for 203/8.

Having played the first round of matches, Delhi Capitals have two losses and five wins from their seven games this season, with 10 points, while Gujarat Titans have the same record but sit atop the points table due to a slightly better NRR.

Speaking about the learnings from the game, Kumar said, "Everyone learns from every match. So in this match, we got to learn in which department we could have done better."

"The expectation was to win, but that could not happen. But that is no problem; we will move ahead and move forward. There were a few mistakes, we will correct them and move to the next step," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their eighth match of IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday (April 22).