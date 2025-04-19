403
Putin Announces 30-Hour Ceasefire in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral ceasefire lasting 30 hours in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
During a meeting at the Kremlin with Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Putin stated that the ceasefire would take effect at 6 PM Moscow time on Saturday and end at midnight on Sunday.
"For humanitarian reasons, the Russian side is declaring an Easter (Sunday) ceasefire today … I order a halt to all military operations for this period," he remarked.
The president expressed hope that the opposing side would engage with this initiative, emphasizing that the outcome of the ceasefire would reflect Ukraine's willingness and ability to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
"Russian troops must be prepared to repel possible violations of the ceasefire and provocations by the opponent," he added.
Putin noted that a previous 30-day suspension of military strikes on energy infrastructure highlighted Kyiv's lack of interest in resolving the situation through peaceful negotiations, mentioning that Ukrainian forces had violated the agreement over 100 times.
