Plane Crash in US Causes 3 Deaths
(MENAFN) A small airplane accident in the Midwestern state of Nebraska claimed the lives of three individuals, with officials verifying that all remains were located by Friday night.
According to a news agency, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported that the aircraft came down in the Platte River, situated south of Fremont, on Friday evening.
Officials stated that “the three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased,” and noted that their identities would be disclosed after family members are informed.
The sheriff’s department mentioned that the plane was navigating along the Platte River when the incident occurred.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board are now handling the inquiry.
The reason behind the crash is still undetermined.
Local enforcement asked community members to steer clear of the site to allow investigators to carry out their work undisturbed.
