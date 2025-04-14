403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Findi Completes AU$30 Million (INR 1.6 Billion) Acquisition of BANKIT in Strategic Expansion
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th April 2025 – Findi Ltd (ASX: FND), through its majority-owned subsidiary Transaction Solutions International (India) Pvt Ltd (TSI), today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of BANKIT Services Pvt. Ltd (BANKIT) for AU$30 million (INR 1.6 billion). The acquisition, first announced in January 2025, is a critical part of Fin’i’s strategic roadmap to scale its presence in I’dia’s fast-evolving digital financial services landscape. By combining ’ANKIT’s extensive merchant network and domain expertise with Findi’s existing ATM infrastructure and digital offerings, the company is now uniquely positioned to deliver an integrated financial services experience to Ind’a’s underbanked population.
This acquisition marks a significant milestone in F’ndi’s long-term growth strategy. With the transaction now complete, Findi has substantially expanded its scale and service capabilities, establishing a robust foundation to support its transformation into a fully integrated Payments Bank. Following the acquisition, Findi will now cater to over 1.8 lakh merchants nationwide, significantly enhancing its national footprint and ability to drive last-mile financial inclusion.
’ANKIT’s extensive network of over 1.29 lakh merchant partners across 12,000+ pin codes, combined wi’h Findi’s existing ATM and merchant ecosystem, positions the company to deliver a comprehensive suite of banking, payment, and financial service’ to India’s underbanked and underserved communities. The integrati’n of BANKIT’s operations str’ngthens Findi’s vision of becoming a one-stop Financial Services Marketplace, enabling merchant partners to function as hyperlocal financial hubs, and accelera’ing the company’s mission to drive financial inclusion at scale across India.
Deepak Verma, Managing Director and CEO, Findi, said: “With the successful completion of the BANKIT acquisition, we are now better positioned than ever to serve millions of Indians through an integrated network of ATMs and merchant-led financial services. This milestone is a critical enabler in our journey to become a full-fledged Payments Bank and a lea’ing player in India⦣8221;s fintech landscape.”
Amit Nigam, Executive Director and CEO, BANKIT
With this acquisition now complete, Findi is poised to accelerate its vision of building a unified, tech-driven financial ecosystem that reaches deep into India’s underserved regions. By integrating BANK’T’s capabilities with its own growing suite of services, Findi aims to unlock new growth opportunities, empower its merchant network, and play a pivotal role in reshaping access to formal financial services across the country.
Earlier this year, Findi successfully raised A$45 million (INR 243 crore) through an institutional placement and share purchase plan (SPP), completed the acquisition of Tata Communications Payment Solutions Limited (TCPSL) along with its Indicash brand, expanded its ATM network across India under a strategic agreement with State Bank of India (SBI), and secured a 500 crore mandate from Union Bank of India to deploy ATMs nationwide.
This acquisition marks a significant milestone in F’ndi’s long-term growth strategy. With the transaction now complete, Findi has substantially expanded its scale and service capabilities, establishing a robust foundation to support its transformation into a fully integrated Payments Bank. Following the acquisition, Findi will now cater to over 1.8 lakh merchants nationwide, significantly enhancing its national footprint and ability to drive last-mile financial inclusion.
’ANKIT’s extensive network of over 1.29 lakh merchant partners across 12,000+ pin codes, combined wi’h Findi’s existing ATM and merchant ecosystem, positions the company to deliver a comprehensive suite of banking, payment, and financial service’ to India’s underbanked and underserved communities. The integrati’n of BANKIT’s operations str’ngthens Findi’s vision of becoming a one-stop Financial Services Marketplace, enabling merchant partners to function as hyperlocal financial hubs, and accelera’ing the company’s mission to drive financial inclusion at scale across India.
Deepak Verma, Managing Director and CEO, Findi, said: “With the successful completion of the BANKIT acquisition, we are now better positioned than ever to serve millions of Indians through an integrated network of ATMs and merchant-led financial services. This milestone is a critical enabler in our journey to become a full-fledged Payments Bank and a lea’ing player in India⦣8221;s fintech landscape.”
Amit Nigam, Executive Director and CEO, BANKIT
With this acquisition now complete, Findi is poised to accelerate its vision of building a unified, tech-driven financial ecosystem that reaches deep into India’s underserved regions. By integrating BANK’T’s capabilities with its own growing suite of services, Findi aims to unlock new growth opportunities, empower its merchant network, and play a pivotal role in reshaping access to formal financial services across the country.
Earlier this year, Findi successfully raised A$45 million (INR 243 crore) through an institutional placement and share purchase plan (SPP), completed the acquisition of Tata Communications Payment Solutions Limited (TCPSL) along with its Indicash brand, expanded its ATM network across India under a strategic agreement with State Bank of India (SBI), and secured a 500 crore mandate from Union Bank of India to deploy ATMs nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment