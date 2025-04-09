Egypt, Saxony Explore Enhanced Education, Trade, Green Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Michael Kretschmer, Minister-President of the German state of Saxony, on Wednesday, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation. The meeting, held in the New Administrative Capital, was attended by senior officials from both sides, including Egyptian Deputy Minister of Higher Education Hossam Osman, and the German ambassador to Egypt.

Madbouly congratulated Kretschmer on the CDU/CSU's victory in the February 2025 federal elections and expressed his hope for enhanced economic and trade cooperation with Germany, particularly given the anticipated opening of the Saxony-Egypt University of Applied Sciences and Technology.

Madbouly emphasized Egypt's desire to leverage German expertise in higher and vocational education, building on existing collaborations. He also expressed a keen interest in increasing trade with Saxony, encouraging greater German business presence in Egypt, particularly through industrial localization.

The Egyptian prime minister highlighted Egypt's economic reform program despite regional and international challenges, noting the country's positive growth rates in recent years and the incentives offered to investors, particularly in economic zones such as the Suez Canal Economic Zone. He also emphasized Egypt's efforts in combating irregular migration while possessing a skilled workforce, suggesting potential for seasonal or permanent employment opportunities in Germany.

Kretschmer commended Egypt's role in regional peace and its position as a reliable partner in the Middle East. He highlighted the importance of Egypt's educational reforms, expressing Saxony's interest in cooperating on labour recruitment and vocational training.

“Kretschmer expressed Saxony's interest in cooperating with Egypt in the field of labour recruitment and vocational training, explaining that there are multiple areas of cooperation between the two sides such as the production of green hydrogen, and expressing his hope to receive the Prime Minister in Dresden, Germany,” an official statement from the Egyptian government said.

The meeting also addressed Egypt's efforts, in cooperation with regional and international partners, to resume a ceasefire in Gaza and provide support to the Palestinian people, including Egypt's proposed Gaza reconstruction plan, adopted by Arab and Islamic states. Madbouly reiterated Egypt's support for the two-state solution and the realization of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In closing, Madbouly reaffirmed Germany's role as a key partner for Egypt and expressed his government's eagerness to collaborate on new projects, especially in renewable energy. He accepted an invitation to visit Dresden at the earliest opportunity.