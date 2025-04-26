403
Kuwait's Al-Dhufairi Comes Second In UAE Rally Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's racer Dhari Al-Dhufairi ranked second on Saturday in the third round of the UAE Sprint Rally Championship held in Umm Al Quwain.
Speaking to KUNA after the end of this race, Al-Dufairi from Kuwait Inspire Club expressed his happiness for this progress, referring to efforts made amid high temperature for this step.
He noted that his vehicle faced some problems due to weather conditions, but he could achieve the desired result, thanking the club for its continued support in all contests
Al-Dhufairi was among 12 racers in this round amid tough weather conditions. This championship consists of four phases and each one is for 11 km.
The fourth and fifth rounds will be held in November and December respectively. (end)
