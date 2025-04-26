403
Syria Raises Revolutionary Flag at UN Headquarters in New York
(MENAFN) Syria's newly adopted "revolutionary flag" was raised at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday morning, joining the flags of the UN's 193 member states and two observer nations. The flag-raising ceremony was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, along with several UN representatives and members of the Syrian civil society in the U.S.
As the flag was hoisted, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers. Al-Shaibani addressed the press, saying: "This is a message to the whole world, to all the free people around the globe.
This moment we are experiencing is not only about Syrians, but matters to the entire world. The will of the people has prevailed."
He further stated, "(The Syrian flag flying at the UN) This is the crowning of our people’s victory."
Outside the UN building, Syrian expatriates also gathered to celebrate, waving flags and showing support. Al-Shaibani took time to greet and converse with the citizens. The new flag, which was first adopted by Syrian missions abroad following the fall of the 61-year Baath regime, had previously been used by opposition groups during the civil war.
